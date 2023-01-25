Local residents on ATU Dean’s List

Several White Hall and Pine Bluff residents are among local recipients on the Dean's List at Arkansas Tech University at Russellville. ATU announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students for the fall 2022 semester, according to a news release.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

Area honorees include:

WHITE HALL

Arianna Nicole Fairbanks (4.0), John B. Gilmartin, Makayla N. Henderson (4.0), Grace Mckenna Nicholson, Kaliyah Kyrae Redix (4.0), Gregory Lee Wolf (4.0);

PINE BLUFF

Tyreq Tajuan Avery, Ashton Rivers Copeland, Wyatt Shawn Lester, Grace Mariah Rhodes;

FORDYCE

Ronnie Ray Allen Jr.;

MONTICELLO

Lucas Anthony Babst (4.0), Austin R. Norman (4.0), Anna-Marie Pesaresi (4.0), Quinn Joseph Reynolds;

REDFIELD

Kailee Danielle Osborne;

RISON

Baylee Elizabeth Dixon;

SHERIDAN

Anna Marie Cobb, Juliet Espinosa (4.0), MacKenzie Fay Hughes (4.0), Alexander Raven Parks, Natalie Elisabeth Peterson, Andrew Joshua Pinkerton (4.0), Hannah Elese Reeves, Jaden Taylor Willis (4.0);

STUTTGART

Annabel Grace Mckinney, Ross Waeger Seidenschwarz (4.0);

WARREN

Braden Cole Jones (4.0);

WILMAR

Mylesha Jaleen Yao.