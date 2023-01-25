PREP BASKETBALL: Gentry girls need triple OT to defeat Pea Ridge; Farmington teams still unbeaten in 4A-1





MONDAY'S GIRLS

Gentry 72, Pea Ridge 62, 3 OT

Gentry outscored Pea Ridge 16-6 in the third overtime and claimed a 4A-1 Conference game Monday at Gentry.

Alyssa McCarty had 36 points for the Lady Pioneers (18-6, 8-1), including 12 of her team's 14 fourth-quarter points as they rallied from a 33-30 deficit and tied the game at 44 at the end of regulation. The score was tied at 51 after the first overtime and at 56 to end the second overtime.

Reese Hester added 12 points for Gentry and Brynn Cordiero had 11, with all of her points coming in the three overtimes. Leah Telgemeier had 17 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for Pea Ridge (12-12 2-7), followed by Sydney Spears with 15 and Makena Ward with 11.

Valley Springs 83, Lincoln 39

Valley Springs bolted to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 3A-1 Conference victory over host Lincoln.

The Lady Tigers (22-9, 7-1) were in control with a 42-19 halftime cushion and a 68-29 edge after three quarters.

Camie Moore added 14 points and Katie Wilburn 10 for Valley Springs, while Makayla Quinn had 14 for Lincoln (7-17, 1-7).

Farmington 71, Berryville 20

Jenna Lawrence had 23 points and outscored Berryville by herself as Farmington remained unbeaten in 4A-1 Conference play with a home victory over the Lady Bobcats.

The Lady Cardinals (23-1, 9-0) jumped out to a 27-8 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there with a 43-15 halftime cushion and a 66-20 lead after three quarters.

Zoey Bershers added 13 points and Kaycee McCumber 10 for Farmington. Kaylyn Smith scored six points to lead Berryville (3-12, 1-8).

Kingston 59, Omaha 46

Lila Hartness fueled a third-quarter comeback as Kingston defeated Omaha and set up Friday's big 1A-1 East Conference showdown against Jasper.

Hartness scored 15 points in the third quarter as the Lady Yellowjackets (19-9, 9-1) bounced back from a one-half halftime deficit to take a 47-42 lead. Kingston then went on a 12-4 run over the fourth quarter to pull away with the lead.

Hartness finished with 36 points and was the only Kingston player in double figures. Elaine Rasmussen led Omaha with 16 points, followed by Jalen Burleson with 14 and Shelby Whitehurst with 12.

The win moved the Lady Yellowjackets just one-half game behind the Lady Pirates heading into Friday's game at Jasper. It's the third meeting between the two teams as Kingston won 55-50 during the North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament in December, then Jasper bounced back with a 61-53 victory at Kingston.

West Fork 38, Green Forest 29

Abigail Rochelle had 15 points to lead West Fork to a 3A-1 Conference victory over Green Forest in the Tiger Dome.

West Fork outscored Green Forest 13-8 in the second quarter to claim an 18-13 halftime lead, then made it a 28-21 cushion after three quarters.

Alivia Norris had 10 points for Green Forest.

MONDAY'S BOYS

FARMINGTON 80, BERRYVILLE 64

Layne Taylor accomplished a triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists while leading Farmington past Berryville Monday at Cardinal Arena.

Jaxon Berry added 21 points and 8 rebounds for Farmington, which improved to 25-0 overall and 9-0 in 4A-1 Conference play. Maddox Mahan added 8 points and Jaeden Newsom 7 points for the Cardinals, who led 37-27 at halftime and 58-44 after three quarters.

Jake Wilson had 23 points for Berryville (17-7, 5-4), followed by D.J. Colbert with 10.

Pea Ridge 65, Gentry 33

Pea Ridge build an early 26-14 cushion and went on to claim a 4A-1 Conference victory over host Gentry, which remained winless in league play.

Josh Turner scored 19 points to lead the Blackhawks (16-8, 7-2), who led 40-20 at halftime and 61-26 after three quarters, while Ben Wheeler added 15 points.

Valley Springs 78, Lincoln 62

Kaden Horn hit four of his six 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 20 points as Valley Springs claimed a 3A-1 Conference win at Lincoln.

Horn helped the Tigers (19-14, 6-2) jump out to a 28-11 lead in the first quarter, and it grew to a 50-20 halftime cushion.

Levi Carey added 17 points for Valley Springs, followed by Keyton Carnahan with 11 and Dason Hensley with 10. Andrew Moore had 17 points to lead a trio of Lincoln players in double figures, followed by Jace Birkes with 15 and Kayden Job with 14.

Kingston 56, Omaha 48

Kingston outscored Omaha 18-10 in the third quarter, and that proved to be the difference as the Yellowjackets picked up a 1A-1 East Conference road victory.

Kingston (17-11, 10-2) used the outburst to break an 18-18 halftime deadlock and avenge a conference loss on its home floor to Omaha 10 days ago.

Chism Floyd led the Yellowjackets with 16 points, while Canton Clark added 15 and Colton Clemons with 12, including 9 in the third quarter. William Gray had 16 points and Chase Curtis 10 for Omaha (17-9, 8-2).

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette

More News None

At a glance

MAKEUP GAME SCHEDULE

m The following is a list of games in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette coverage area that were postponed Tuesday because of winter weather and what day the games are now scheduled to be played:

TODAY Lavaca at Mansfield, Waldron at Pottsville

THURSDAY Mena at Clarksville

SATURDAY Rogers at Fort Smith Southside, Gravette at Shiloh Christian, Prairie Grove at Huntsville, Elkins at Bergman

MONDAY Bentonville at Springdale, Fayetteville at Bentonville West

TUESDAY Greenwood at Alma, Harrison at Russellville, Siloam Springs at Van Buren

SATURDAY, FEB. 4 Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Heritage

GAMES TBD County Line at Ozark Catholic, Thaden School at Mulberry



