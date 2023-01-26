All-America LB Meese ready for third visit to Hill

Sophomore All-America linebacker Parker Meese is looking forward to his third trip to Fayetteville on Friday.

He said assistant linebackers coach and analyst Jake Trump’s communication with him helped motivate the visit. He’s looking forward to meeting defensive coordinator Travis Williams on the upcoming trip.

“He let me know I’m still on their board,” Meese said of Trump. “Still loved by Arkansas and I can’t wait to meet T Will when I get up there.”

Meese, 6-2 and 218 pounds, of Parish Episcopal High School in Dallas, has 28 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M. Arizona State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Missouri, BYU, Boston College and other schools.

He was being recruited by former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom and former linebackers coach Michael Scherer. Reese said he has not lost interest in the Hogs during the coaching changes.

“Oh, I think it’s always been there, because as soon as the new coaches were there they were right back on me,” he said of his interest in Arkansas. “So there was no interest lost in Arkansas at all. I’m going back up there for the third time tomorrow.”

He was recently named to the second-team MaxPreps High School Football Sophomore All-America Team after making 70 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss while helping Panthers to a fourth consecutive TAPPS 11-man Division I State Title.

Meese and his parents visited Arkansas on June 24. He made a return visit for the Alabama game on Oct. 1.

“The facilities and campus, everything around there was amazing,” said Meese, who is good friends with Arkansas freshman cornerback Jaylon Braxton. “It gives you the really good strong hometown feeling. It’s just been a place like, ‘Oh man, Fayetteville, it’s amazing place.’ And the coaches have always been good to me. They keep showing interest in me, I’m going to keep going back up.”