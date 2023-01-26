Arkansas State women vs. Southern Mississippi

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 6-13, 1-7 Sun Belt Conference; Southern Mississippi 13-6, 6-2

SERIES Southern Mississippi leads 3-2

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;12.8;5.4

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;9.1;8.2

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.;7.6;1.7

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.8;7.1

G Jade Upshaw, 5-7, So.;5.3;1.8

COACH Destinee Rogers (14-23 in second season at ASU and overall)

Southern Mississippi

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Domonique Davis, 5-6, Jr.;17.7;4.4

C Melyia Grayson, 6-3, So.;11.9;6.0

G Jacorriah Bracey, 5-9, So.;8.9;4.5

G Lauren Gross, 5-9, Sr.;5.0;3.1

G Chardai Watkins, 5-9, Fr.;2.7;3.5

COACH Joye Lee-McNelis (301-269 in 19th season at Southern Mississippi, 530-425 in 32nd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Southern Miss

65.9;Points for;62.5

70.4;Points against;58.0

-1.2;Rebound margin;+6.3

+0.5;Turnover margin;+0.8

37.4;FG pct.;40.9

28.0;3-pt. pct.;28.4

70.1;FT pct.;68.2

CHALK TALK Southern Mississippi held ASU to two points in the third quarter as the Golden Eagles ran away with a 61-36 win on Jan. 12 in Hattiesburg, Miss. ... Southern Mississippi's Domonique Davis ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in scoring at 17.7 points per game. ... ASU forward Kiayra Ellis is one of six players in the conference averaging a block per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone