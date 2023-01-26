LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Casey Donahew in state for ‘Bars and Beer Joints’ tour

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Seven Hollows

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6 p.m.: Mugshot, CELL, No Cure, Open Kasket, Kill Order

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues & Jazz Jam Session: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Jaimee Harris, Bonnie Montgomery ($12)

[RELATED: Jaimee Harris, Bonnie Montgomery share stage]

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mike

BEEBE

◼️ ASU-Beebe, Owen Center Auditorium, 1101 W. College St.; (501) 882-3600

7:30 p.m.: Garry Burnside

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Ben Byers Duo

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

6-9 p.m.: Kurt Hunter

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8 p.m.: Maggie Rose, with Jed Harrelson ($20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: The Piano Man

◼️ LaFogata Bar & Grill, 3401 Genoa Road; (870) 773-1879

7 p.m.: Alex & Liv

◼️ Perot Theater, 221 Main St.; (903) 792-4992

7:30 p.m.: Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, with Lily Pearl Black ($49-$209)

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Aloft Little Rock West, WXYZ Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999

8-11 p.m.: DJ G-Force

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: LeVeLs ft. Deshawn Harris

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

9 p.m.: Electric Avenue — The 80's MTV Experience ($20-$40)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Saffron

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barenaked J-Birds

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Vintage Pistol

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9 p.m.: A Marshmello Tribute with Ewell, Sleepy, Haze and Rainmaker

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: The Criticals ($12)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Ed Smith Duo

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Keith Savage & Band of Brothers ($8)

◼️ The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St., Suite 102; (501) 372-0210

8 p.m.: Foul Play Cabaret ($15 advance, $20 at the door)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Hoodbillies

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: unRaveled ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7-9 p.m.: March to August

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Brick Fields ($8)

9 p.m.: Casey Donahew ($22)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Aces & 8's

◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570

7-10 p.m.: Brian Ramsey

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Fraze

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Jay Hancock

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekickb, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: John Jordan

MORRILTON

◼️ Whistle Stop Bar & Grill, 100 W. Broadway St.; (501) 215-4976

7 p.m.: Rusty Rooster Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

9 p.m.: Cedric Watson

◼️ 67 Landingb, 8400 W. Seventh St.; (903) 838-4745

7:30 p.m.: Loosey Anna ($5)

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. Stateline Ave.; (870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Alex & Liv

◼️ LaFogata Bar & Grill

7 p.m.: Amber Violet

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542

9 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7-10 p.m.: The Backbeats

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: Vintage Pistol

◼️ Nexus Coffee & Creative, 301 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 295-7515

2-4 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Casey Donahew ($25)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Anna Brazeal

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Jet 420 ($10-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Collin vs Adam, with Widowpaw, The Chores ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Matt Moran with Whisky Outlaws ($8)

◼️ The Joint Comedy Theater

8 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns unplugged ($10 advance, $15 at the door)

BRYANT

◼️ Copper Mule Table & Tap, 3348 Main St., Suite 600; (501) 213-0379

6-8 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Aaron Owens

CONWAY

◼️ Bell Urban Farm, 2011 Tyler St.; (501) 504-6996

11 a.m.: Bell Tones, with Thisness

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: ($5) Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Arkadelics

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: The Nightliners

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7-10 p.m.: Patti Steel Trio

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Shari Bales Band

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Rockey Jones & The Effin Band

◼️ Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455

9 p.m.: Jimmy Lewis & Eight Second Ride

◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave.; (501) 463-9463

6-10 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (870) 669-9946

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Fraze

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Glenn Parker

MALVERN

◼️ Malvern Country Club, 473 Clubhouse Lane; (501) 337-1482

7 p.m.: Moseby Robinson

MENA

◼️ The Ouachitas, 821 Mena St.; (479) 234-7305

7 p.m.: March to August (formerly Route 358)

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: St. Cecilia

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: TEAZUR

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: The Shelton Band

◼️ The Wild Hare, 221 E. Broad St.; (870) 773-6076

9:05 p.m.: Izzy Ded

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Trey Johnson

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Nolan McNeill

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

3-5:45 p.m.: The Stardust Big Band ($10)

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075

4-7 p.m.: Fonky Donkey Blues Jam

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Jude Brothers, Ry Warner ($10)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kordsmeir Music

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6-9 p.m.: Sprungbilly

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7:30 p.m.: Bradd Marquis in "The Music of Sam Cooke" ($29-$59)

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Bluegrass Monday with Monroe Crossing ($10)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Rev Room

8-11 p.m.: Tanner Usrey with Parker Barrow Project ($15 advance, $18 day of show)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Blues Jam

■ ■ ■ POSTPONED ■ ■ ■

◼️ Tanya Tucker, who was to have performed Jan. 21 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, postponed the show (which was sold-out), to March 25. The postponement, she said, came after she was hospitalized for an infection.

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Brooks & Dunn, with Scotty McCreery, performs at 7 p.m. May 20 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $29.75-$169.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Tesla performs at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park in Hot Springs, and tickets, $39.99 for the concert only, or $59.99 for a day at the water park, are available at magicsprings.com.

◼️ Incubus, with Coheed and Cambria, performs May 26 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets $36-$99.50, are on sale at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

◼️ Kidz Bop performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $29.50-$59.50, go on sale at noon Friday.

◼️ Pantera, with Lamb of God, performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $39.50-$149.50, go on sale at noon Friday.

◼️ Eric Church, with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard, performs at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $55-$169.75, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Nickelback, with Brantley Gilbert, performs at 6:30 p.m. July 20 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, from $40-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Beck and Phoenix, with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe, perform at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, from $45-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

