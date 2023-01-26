LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Casey Donahew in state for ‘Bars and Beer Joints’ tour

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Seven Hollows
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6 p.m.: Mugshot, CELL, No Cure, Open Kasket, Kill Order
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues & Jazz Jam Session: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: Jaimee Harris, Bonnie Montgomery ($12)
◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mike
BEEBE
◼️ ASU-Beebe, Owen Center Auditorium, 1101 W. College St.; (501) 882-3600
7:30 p.m.: Garry Burnside
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Ben Byers Duo
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
6-9 p.m.: Kurt Hunter
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
8 p.m.: Maggie Rose, with Jed Harrelson ($20)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: The Piano Man
◼️ LaFogata Bar & Grill, 3401 Genoa Road; (870) 773-1879
7 p.m.: Alex & Liv
◼️ Perot Theater, 221 Main St.; (903) 792-4992
7:30 p.m.: Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, with Lily Pearl Black ($49-$209)
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Aloft Little Rock West, WXYZ Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999
8-11 p.m.: DJ G-Force
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
8 p.m.-2 a.m.: LeVeLs ft. Deshawn Harris
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
9 p.m.: Electric Avenue — The 80's MTV Experience ($20-$40)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Saffron
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barenaked J-Birds
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
1 a.m.: Vintage Pistol
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
9 p.m.: A Marshmello Tribute with Ewell, Sleepy, Haze and Rainmaker
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30 p.m.: The Criticals ($12)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: The Ed Smith Duo
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9 p.m.: Keith Savage & Band of Brothers ($8)
◼️ The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St., Suite 102; (501) 372-0210
8 p.m.: Foul Play Cabaret ($15 advance, $20 at the door)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: Hoodbillies
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: unRaveled ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7-9 p.m.: March to August
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
5:30-7:30 p.m.: Brick Fields ($8)
9 p.m.: Casey Donahew ($22)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Aces & 8's
◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570
7-10 p.m.: Brian Ramsey
◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Fraze
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Jay Hancock
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekickb, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: John Jordan
MORRILTON
◼️ Whistle Stop Bar & Grill, 100 W. Broadway St.; (501) 215-4976
7 p.m.: Rusty Rooster Band
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
9 p.m.: Cedric Watson
◼️ 67 Landingb, 8400 W. Seventh St.; (903) 838-4745
7:30 p.m.: Loosey Anna ($5)
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. Stateline Ave.; (870) 774-5225
9 p.m.: Alex & Liv
◼️ LaFogata Bar & Grill
7 p.m.: Amber Violet
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542
9 p.m.: Amber Violet
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7-10 p.m.: The Backbeats
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1 a.m.: Vintage Pistol
◼️ Nexus Coffee & Creative, 301 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 295-7515
2-4 p.m.: Amber Violet
◼️ Rev Room
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Casey Donahew ($25)
◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3-5 p.m.: Anna Brazeal
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30 p.m.: Jet 420 ($10-$60)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: The Blue Jazz Duo
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Collin vs Adam, with Widowpaw, The Chores ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.: Matt Moran with Whisky Outlaws ($8)
◼️ The Joint Comedy Theater
8 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns unplugged ($10 advance, $15 at the door)
BRYANT
◼️ Copper Mule Table & Tap, 3348 Main St., Suite 600; (501) 213-0379
6-8 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Aaron Owens
CONWAY
◼️ Bell Urban Farm, 2011 Tyler St.; (501) 504-6996
11 a.m.: Bell Tones, with Thisness
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: ($5) Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces
◼️ Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Arkadelics
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.: The Nightliners
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7-10 p.m.: Patti Steel Trio
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: Shari Bales Band
◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Rockey Jones & The Effin Band
◼️ Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455
9 p.m.: Jimmy Lewis & Eight Second Ride
◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave.; (501) 463-9463
6-10 p.m.: Brass Tacks
◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (870) 669-9946
7 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Fraze
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Glenn Parker
MALVERN
◼️ Malvern Country Club, 473 Clubhouse Lane; (501) 337-1482
7 p.m.: Moseby Robinson
MENA
◼️ The Ouachitas, 821 Mena St.; (479) 234-7305
7 p.m.: March to August (formerly Route 358)
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: St. Cecilia
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8-11 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: TEAZUR
◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903
9:30 p.m.: The Shelton Band
◼️ The Wild Hare, 221 E. Broad St.; (870) 773-6076
9:05 p.m.: Izzy Ded
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
3 p.m.: Trey Johnson
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8 p.m.: Nolan McNeill
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
3-5:45 p.m.: The Stardust Big Band ($10)
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075
4-7 p.m.: Fonky Donkey Blues Jam
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jay Hancock
◼️ White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Jude Brothers, Ry Warner ($10)
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kordsmeir Music
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6-9 p.m.: Sprungbilly
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org
7:30 p.m.: Bradd Marquis in "The Music of Sam Cooke" ($29-$59)
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com
7 p.m.: Bluegrass Monday with Monroe Crossing ($10)
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Rev Room
8-11 p.m.: Tanner Usrey with Parker Barrow Project ($15 advance, $18 day of show)
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
8-11 p.m.: Blues Jam
■ ■ ■ POSTPONED ■ ■ ■
◼️ Tanya Tucker, who was to have performed Jan. 21 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, postponed the show (which was sold-out), to March 25. The postponement, she said, came after she was hospitalized for an infection.
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Brooks & Dunn, with Scotty McCreery, performs at 7 p.m. May 20 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $29.75-$169.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and ticketmaster.com.
◼️ Tesla performs at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park in Hot Springs, and tickets, $39.99 for the concert only, or $59.99 for a day at the water park, are available at magicsprings.com.
◼️ Incubus, with Coheed and Cambria, performs May 26 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets $36-$99.50, are on sale at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.
◼️ Kidz Bop performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $29.50-$59.50, go on sale at noon Friday.
◼️ Pantera, with Lamb of God, performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $39.50-$149.50, go on sale at noon Friday.
◼️ Eric Church, with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard, performs at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $55-$169.75, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.
◼️ Nickelback, with Brantley Gilbert, performs at 6:30 p.m. July 20 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, from $40-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
◼️ Beck and Phoenix, with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe, perform at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, from $45-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com