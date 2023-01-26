Sections
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Casey Donahew in state for ‘Bars and Beer Joints’ tour

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Texan Casey Donahew does more than 150 tour dates a year, according to caseydonahew.com, and two of the shows on his just-started “Bars and Beer Joints Acoustic Tour” are in Arkansas. On Friday, Donahew plays a sold-out show at George’s Majestic Ballroom. Then Saturday he performs in Little Rock at the Rev Room. Tickets were still available earlier this week, either on his website or at the Rev Room. They’re $25. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

■  ■  ■ TODAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Seven Hollows

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6 p.m.: Mugshot, CELL, No Cure, Open Kasket, Kill Order

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues & Jazz Jam Session: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Jaimee Harris, Bonnie Montgomery ($12)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mike

BEEBE

◼️ ASU-Beebe, Owen Center Auditorium, 1101 W. College St.; (501) 882-3600

7:30 p.m.: Garry Burnside

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Ben Byers Duo

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

6-9 p.m.: Kurt Hunter

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8 p.m.: Maggie Rose, with Jed Harrelson ($20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: The Piano Man

◼️ LaFogata Bar & Grill, 3401 Genoa Road; (870) 773-1879

7 p.m.: Alex & Liv

◼️ Perot Theater, 221 Main St.; (903) 792-4992

7:30 p.m.: Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, with Lily Pearl Black ($49-$209)

■  ■  ■ FRIDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Aloft Little Rock West, WXYZ Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999

8-11 p.m.: DJ G-Force

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: LeVeLs ft. Deshawn Harris

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

9 p.m.: Electric Avenue — The 80's MTV Experience ($20-$40)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Saffron

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barenaked J-Birds

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Vintage Pistol

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9 p.m.: A Marshmello Tribute with Ewell, Sleepy, Haze and Rainmaker

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: The Criticals ($12)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Ed Smith Duo

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Keith Savage & Band of Brothers ($8)

◼️ The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St., Suite 102; (501) 372-0210

8 p.m.: Foul Play Cabaret ($15 advance, $20 at the door)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Hoodbillies

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: unRaveled ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7-9 p.m.: March to August

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Brick Fields ($8)

9 p.m.: Casey Donahew ($22)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Aces & 8's

◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570

7-10 p.m.: Brian Ramsey

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Fraze

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Jay Hancock

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekickb, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: John Jordan

MORRILTON

◼️ Whistle Stop Bar & Grill, 100 W. Broadway St.; (501) 215-4976

7 p.m.: Rusty Rooster Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

9 p.m.: Cedric Watson

◼️ 67 Landingb, 8400 W. Seventh St.; (903) 838-4745

7:30 p.m.: Loosey Anna ($5)

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. Stateline Ave.; (870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Alex & Liv

◼️ LaFogata Bar & Grill

7 p.m.: Amber Violet

■  ■  ■ SATURDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542

9 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7-10 p.m.: The Backbeats

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: Vintage Pistol

◼️ Nexus Coffee & Creative, 301 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 295-7515

2-4 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Casey Donahew ($25)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Anna Brazeal

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Jet 420 ($10-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Collin vs Adam, with Widowpaw, The Chores ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Matt Moran with Whisky Outlaws ($8)

◼️ The Joint Comedy Theater

8 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns unplugged ($10 advance, $15 at the door)

BRYANT

◼️ Copper Mule Table & Tap, 3348 Main St., Suite 600; (501) 213-0379

6-8 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Aaron Owens

CONWAY

◼️ Bell Urban Farm, 2011 Tyler St.; (501) 504-6996

11 a.m.: Bell Tones, with Thisness

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: ($5) Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Arkadelics

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: The Nightliners

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7-10 p.m.: Patti Steel Trio

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Shari Bales Band

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Rockey Jones & The Effin Band

◼️ Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455

9 p.m.: Jimmy Lewis & Eight Second Ride

◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave.; (501) 463-9463

6-10 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (870) 669-9946

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Fraze

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Glenn Parker

MALVERN

◼️ Malvern Country Club, 473 Clubhouse Lane; (501) 337-1482

7 p.m.: Moseby Robinson

MENA

◼️ The Ouachitas, 821 Mena St.; (479) 234-7305

7 p.m.: March to August (formerly Route 358)

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: St. Cecilia

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: TEAZUR

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: The Shelton Band

◼️ The Wild Hare, 221 E. Broad St.; (870) 773-6076

9:05 p.m.: Izzy Ded

■  ■  ■ SUNDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Trey Johnson

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Nolan McNeill

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

3-5:45 p.m.: The Stardust Big Band ($10)

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075

4-7 p.m.: Fonky Donkey Blues Jam

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■  ■  ■ MONDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Jude Brothers, Ry Warner ($10)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kordsmeir Music

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6-9 p.m.: Sprungbilly

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7:30 p.m.: Bradd Marquis in "The Music of Sam Cooke" ($29-$59)

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Bluegrass Monday with Monroe Crossing ($10)

■  ■  ■ TUESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

■  ■  ■ WEDNESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Rev Room

8-11 p.m.: Tanner Usrey with Parker Barrow Project ($15 advance, $18 day of show)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Blues Jam

■  ■  ■ POSTPONED ■  ■  ■

◼️ Tanya Tucker, who was to have performed Jan. 21 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, postponed the show (which was sold-out), to March 25. The postponement, she said, came after she was hospitalized for an infection.

■  ■  ■ TICKETS ■  ■  ■

◼️ Brooks & Dunn, with Scotty McCreery, performs at 7 p.m. May 20 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $29.75-$169.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Tesla performs at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park in Hot Springs, and tickets, $39.99 for the concert only, or $59.99 for a day at the water park, are available at magicsprings.com.

◼️ Incubus, with Coheed and Cambria, performs May 26 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets $36-$99.50, are on sale at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

◼️ Kidz Bop performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $29.50-$59.50, go on sale at noon Friday.

◼️ Pantera, with Lamb of God, performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $39.50-$149.50, go on sale at noon Friday.

◼️ Eric Church, with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard, performs at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $55-$169.75, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Nickelback, with Brantley Gilbert, performs at 6:30 p.m. July 20 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, from $40-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Beck and Phoenix, with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe, perform at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, from $45-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com

