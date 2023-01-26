Historian Douglas Brinkley's lecture in Little Rock now set for Feb. 13

Historian Douglas Brinkley — whose lecture at the Clinton Presidential Center was canceled because of a severe weather forecast in December — has been rescheduled.

Brinkley will speak at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Clinton Presidential Center's Great Hall, with a book signing session afterward. Jay Barth, director of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, will moderate the conversation.

Brinkley's latest book is “Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening,” which chronicles the rise of environmental activism from 1960-1973. The title comes, in part, from Carson's 1962 book "Silent Spring," which became one of the most influential books in the modern environmental movement and led to tighter control of pesticides.

The program will be held in-person and streamed live. Admission is free, but registration is required for both in-person and virtual viewing. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3R851Wk.

People can pre-order a copy at https://bit.ly/3Dj0nPB.

Brinkley is the Katherine Tsanoff Brown Chair in Humanities and Professor of History at Rice University, presidential historian for the New York Historical Society, trustee of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and a contributing editor at Vanity Fair.

His Little Rock appearance is part of the Frank & Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series, which is presented by the Clinton Foundation, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and AT&T.