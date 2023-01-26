



• Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum. Hilton took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo that seems to show the 41-year-old new mom holding her baby boy's tiny hand. "You are already loved beyond words," she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji. The heiress did not say when the baby was born or reveal his name. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy," she told People magazine. It's Hilton's first child, while Reum shares a 10-year-old daughter with reality star Laura Bellizzi. Best wishes flooded in from Hilton's famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato, Rosario Dawson, Poppy Delevingne, Ashley Tisdale, Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum. Teigen summed up their best wishes with: "Congratulations so happy for you both!!"

• A senior Australian government minister said Wednesday that rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, could be refused a visa because of antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia. Education Minister Jason Clare was responding to media reports that the U.S. celebrity intends to visit the family of new Australian partner Bianca Censori in Melbourne next week. Clare said he did not know if Ye had applied for a visa but that Australia has previously refused them to people with antisemitic views. "I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions" as others who've aired such views, Clare told Nine Network television. Last month, Ye praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Twitter later suspended Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. Ye and Censori intend to visit her family, who live in the northeast Melbourne suburb of Ivanhoe, Seven Network News reported. Ye and Censori recently married, less than two months after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, entertainment news website TMZ reported two weeks ago. The AP asked Ye's representative whether he had in fact married Censori and planned to visit Melbourne, but did not get an immediate response.





Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, on March 11, 2022. A senior Australian government minister said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, that Ye, could be refused a visa due to antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)





