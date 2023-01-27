LIVE Music: Sip and Sing with local musicians at Tontitown Winery

Sip and sing with The Mountain Gypsies at 6:30 p.m. today and Dime Box Duo at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale. Each weekend features another artist. The Mountain Gypsies are a three-piece acoustic family band out of Northwest Arkansas while Dime Box Duo performs classics by The Eagles, Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, Johnny Cash, The Band and others. Keep up with Sip and Sing at tontitownwinery.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Jake Hertzog Band performs at 6:30 p.m. today at the Juke Joint Exhibit in the Pryor Center, 1 E. Center St. in Fayetteville.

• A & E Music performs at 7 p.m. today at Mojo's Pints & Pies East, 2630 E. Citizen Drive in Fayetteville. erindetherage.com

• Patti Steel performs at 6 p.m. today at TXAR House, 330 S. First St. in Rogers. pattisteel.com

• After 5 Jazz performs at 8 p.m. today and The Boss Tweeds perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Common Roots performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Park House Kitchen + Bar, 201 W. University St. in Siloam Springs. facebook.com/commonrootsband

• "Feelin Americana" with Charlie Memphis, Presley Drake, Townhousefire and Ted Hammig & The Campaign starts at 8 p.m. today and Ana Popovic performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Chris Arcana plays at 8 p.m. today and Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

• The Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca and Friends happens at 7:30 p.m. today at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org.

Trea Landon and Empire play at 9 p.m. Jan. 27 at Seven at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412 in West Siloam Springs. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.