Sanders designates 6 counties disaster areas, OKs over $1.18M in relief funds

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized on Friday more than $1.18 million in disaster relief funds to aid parts of the state affected by severe weather earlier this month.

In a proclamation, Sanders permitted $1.18 million from the governor's Response and Recovery Fund under the Individual Assistance Program for supplemental relief in Arkansas, Ashley, Garland, Lincoln and Phillips counties. The governor also authorized funds from the Response and Recovery Fund under the Public Assistance Program for supplemental relief in Clay County.

The funds authorized by Sanders will be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to defray program and administrative costs for responding to damage caused by storms on or about Jan. 2, according to the proclamation.

In the proclamation, Sanders declared all six counties disaster areas.