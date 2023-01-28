Church notes: “Gospel According to Ted Lasso” online at Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista





Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., worships at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: Call 855-1126, e-mail questions@bvcc.net, or visit the website at www.bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will have only one worship service, at 9:30 a.m., this Sunday.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is again open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon. The Pantry supports those in our community that are in need.

The next Christianity 101 Bible Class will start at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 5 in the church Library. This class is led by Pastor Hass and is an opportunity to understand how Bella Vista Lutheran church operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members.

Ash Wednesday is Feb. 22 and the service is at 6 p.m., and Lenten services will be every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Holy Week.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., operates the FPC Food Pantry on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. for Benton County residents.

Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Each Sunday morning, worship is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. You will find a warm welcome here!

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites you to worship Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube. Our latest "Gospel According to Ted Lasso" podcast is now available on our website. We invite you to listen as Pastor Judi McMillan and Jean Nichols discuss "Authenticity."

Activities open to the community: Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Information: 855-2390 or visit PCBV.org and select VISITORS under the ABOUT tab.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

Co-Pastor Phil Butin will teach a class for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) in Upper Witherspoon on Feb. 10, 17, and 24 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on "Basic Christian Beliefs According to the Apostles' and Nicene Creeds." More information and registration at olli.uark.edu.

First Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Butterfield Trail Village Lodge. Lunch will be followed by a talk by a representative from the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. Call to reserve lunch ($8).

Information: fupcfay.org, 442-4411.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services, which will be both in-person and livestreamed. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. After-church fellowship is held immediately following services each Sunday in Fellowship Hall.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at if you would like a ride.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday church services.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Sunday classes for adults include Women of Faith; Theology for Today; and Connections. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship meets at 7 a.m. Monday.

SPARK Activate Faith classes, for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meet at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Youth/Student Discipleship meets for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.

Samaritan Fridays are each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

