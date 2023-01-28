New set of sprinters ready for King Cotton

HOT SPRINGS — Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort renews a race today that did not flesh out his legend but called Whitmore to mind in another way.

The $150,000 King Cotton is the Hot Springs sprint stake that eluded trainer Ron Moquett’s mighty warrior. Coming off Grade I races in California (Breeders’ Cup Sprint, which he won the next year at Keeneland) and New York (Cigar Mile Handicap), Whitmore was wheeled back for his only February start at Oaklawn as a 7-year-old in 2020.

But Whitmore finished second, 1 1/2 lengths behind Share the Upside, trained by Steve Asmussen.

Gunite is the early 7-5 choice with Ricardo Santana Jr. aboard.

Flash of Mischief had four local victories last year, including in the Nodouble Breeders’ Cup in March. He is trained by John Ortiz for Arkansan John Ed Anthony.

Post time is 3:50 p.m. for the King Cotton.