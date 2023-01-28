Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — noon

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 50-177 (28.2%)

LEE'S LOCK Arabian Knight in the 10th

BEST BET Beautiful Art in the sixth

LONG SHOT Mucho in the second

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

BENNYKAYANDSUZYTOO*** contested an honest pace in an encouraging third-place debut, and typical second-race improvement will make her difficult to beat. NEXT THURSDAY is an unraced filly sporting three months of good workouts, and veteran trainer Randy Morse wins with this kind. ICONIC BONNET has been showing some ability in her breezes, and trainer Jaime Gonzalez has lit up the board over the past several seasons with first-time starters.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Bennykayandsuzytoo;Bowen;Prather;8-5

4 Next Thursday;Garcia;Morse;3-1

9 Iconic Bonnet;Triana;Gonzalez;12-1

11 Gold Strategy;Borel;Hornsby;5-1

5 First Rate Romance;Rodriguez;Stuart;15-1

13 Magnolia Mae;Arrieta;Vance;12-1

12 My Moonlight Lady;De La Cruz;Martin;12-1

3 Courageous Cappen;Harr;Cline;20-1

1 Dixie Girl To;Wales;Westermann;20-1

7 Reaux Bina;Bailey;Dixon;15-1

2 Dancin N Thepulpit;Saez;Cates;15-1

8 April Flower Bound;Court;Williams;30-1

14 Miss Double;Cabrera;Garcia;20-1

10 Calypso Street;Baze;Mason;30-1

2 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MUCHO** was stake-placed and recorded an allowance win last season at Oaklawn, and the classy veteran has his form clouded by a recent race on synthetic and a stake. ONE FOR RICHIE was caught in the final strides by a strong closer in his 2023 debut, and the consistent front-runner has won 7 of 14 races at Oaklawn. KAVOD was a stake-winning sprinter last winter at Oaklawn, and he has the early speed and talent to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Mucho;Santana;Ortiz;8-1

1 One for Richie;Arrieta;Contreras;3-1

2 Kavod;Cabrera;Hartman;5-2

4 Wayakin;Torres;Diodoro;7-2

7 Payne;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-2

5 Seven Nation Army;Bejarano;Moquett;8-1

6 Silk Trade;Talamo;Casse;15-1

3 No Shirt No Shoes;Jordan;Anderson;20-1

3 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

KING RUSSELL** finished a clear second behind a fast-closing post-time favorite and was compromised by a slow start and a wide trip. TALLADEGA is a steadily improving colt who owns competitive Beyer figures, and he picks up one of the country's best riders in Flavien Prat. SEAS OF NORMANDY chased a rapid pace in a distant third-place route finish, and he has a license to improve with kinder rating.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 King Russell;Bejarano;Moquett;3-1

3 Talladega;Prat;Brisset;5-2

6 Seas of Normandy;Saez;Jones;8-1

1 Escapologist;Cabrera;McPeek;9-2

10 Missin Hollywood;Franco;Moquett;10-1

5 Interlock Empire;Juarez;McPeek;6-1

9 Hallow Point;Santana;Asmussen;12-1

4 Deluca;Arrieta;Contreras;15-1

2 Texas Pride;Garcia;Lukas;20-1

8 Further Evidence;Gonzalez;Robertson;20-1

4 Purse $104,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

LET'S DUET** rallied to second while three lengths clear of third in her Oaklawn debut, and four subsequent breezes should have her ready to fire. PRETTI XTREME crossed the wire one position behind the top selection as a beaten post-time favorite, and she was stake-placed in her previous race. ENCHANTED NILE came out on the winning end of a photo finish defeating $40,000 claimers, and she possesses excellent early speed and may repeat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Let's Duet;Arrieta;McPeek;2-1

7 Pretti Xtreme;Torres;Broberg;5-2

6 Enchanted Nile;Zimmerman;Hartman;4-1

4 Squillions;Mojica;Broberg;9-2

8 I Feel the Need;Bejarano;McBride;12-1

1 Duplicitous;Santana;Ortiz;15-1

9 Take Charge Lorin;Cabrera;Lukas;12-1

5 Pyramid Princess;Rodriguez;Stuart;30-1

2 McMansion;De La Cruz;Contreras;30-1

5 The Martha Washington. Purse $200,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

DEFINING PURPOSE*** showed promise in a six-length two-turn maiden win at Churchill, and she put it all together dominating eight rivals last month in the Year's End. OLIVIA TWIST closed her undefeated 2-year-old campaign winning a $100k stake at Remington, and she possesses good early speed and picks up the leading rider. WET PAINT lost a late lead in a second-place allowance tuneup at Turfway, and she is an improving filly with strong connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Defining Purpose;Cabrera;McPeek;6-5

5 Olivia Twist;Torres;Fincher;2-1

1 Wet Paint;Prat;Cox;9-2

4 Take Charge Briana;Michel;Lukas;6-1

6 Taxed;Talamo;Morse;15-1

2 Key to Success;Baze;Puhich;20-1

6 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

BEAUTIFUL ART** has not raced since March, but he shows several fast breezes this winter in California and was a sharp maiden sprint winner last winter at Santa Anita. NINJA WARRIOR won a fast starter allowance sprint last month at Oaklawn, and the quick colt is spotted well by the leading trainer. ABSOLUTE CHAOS finished in the money in all three of his local races last season while competing at a higher level, and he appears to be training smartly for his return.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

13 Beautiful Art;Prat;Miller;6-1

5 Ninja Warrior;Torres;Diodoro;7-2

4 Absolute Chaos;Baze;DiVito;4-1

11 Torontotoro;Heard;McEntee;5-1

9 Concept;Asmussen;Asmussen;6-1

12 Jackman;Mojica;Broberg;8-1

7 Don't Forget;Santana;Shorter;10-1

8 Sea to Success;Bejarano;Robertson;10-1

3 American Pure;Gonzalez;Schultz;12-1

1 Vulcan;De La Cruz;Contreras;15-1

2 Banjo Bear;Zimmerman;Hartman;20-1

6 Mystery Man;Jordan;Martin;20-1

10 Hoya Paranoya;Arrieta;Puhich;15-1

14 Dust Dancer;Juarez;Bentler;30-1

7 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

EASY ACTION*** battled for the lead throughout in a clear second-place finish as an odds-on favorite, and he received a confidence lift when the third-place finisher came back to break his maiden. COMMERCE COMET was beaten only a head at big odds in his career debut at Churchill, He has speed and is treated with Lasix for the first time. THE BOOKKEEPER was a fast-closing second opening weekend, and the strong finisher has continued to train well.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Easy Action;Santana;Casse;7-5

4 Commerce Comet;Torres;Asmussen;3-1

10 The Bookkeeper;Baze;DiVito;6-1

7 Stormin Army;Talamo;Vance;12-1

2 Simovic;Arrieta;Von Hemel;10-1

5 Into It;Franco;Asmussen;12-1

6 Last Wish;Gonzalez;Robertson;15-1

9 Jewelstown;Hiraldo;Peitz;15-1

3 Kupp;Bejarano;Moquett;15-1

11 Gucci Boy;Juarez;Diodoro;20-1

1 Clay's Black Opal;Rodriguez;Westermann;30-1

12 Eye Am Smart;Court;Williams;50-1

8 The King Cotton. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

FLASH OF MISCHIEF** has sandwiched two $150k stake victories around a ninth-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Sprint, and he is vastly improved since strictly sprinting. GUNITE is a Grade I winning sprinter, who has won four of his past five races at seven furlongs or less and his class may prevail. TEJANO TWIST has crossed the wire first in three consecutive races, and the powerful late-runner represents red-hot connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Flash of Mischief;Torres;Broberg;9-5

7 Gunite;Santana;Asmussen;7-5

1 Tejano Twist;Arrieta;Hartman;5-1

2 Miles Ahead;Garcia;McGee;6-1

5 Gar Hole;Velazquez;Ortiz;12-1

6 Radical Right;Prat;Miller;12-1

8 Ultimate;Cabrera;Martin;20-1

4 Long Range Toddy;Bejarano;Stewart;20-1

9 Purse $104,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

BARBER ROAD** was a bit dull in a third-place return from a lengthy vacation, but he likely benefited from the race and was competitive last season in the Kentucky and Arkansas derbies. BEN DIESEL was compromised by an inside speed biased track when third-best as a post-time favorite, and he has the class and talent to make amends. MAGOO may be the controlling speed in the race, and he has won his past two races when able to control the tempo.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Barber Road;Santana;Ortiz;3-1

11 Ben Diesel;Cabrera;Lukas;4-1

9 Magoo;Gonzalez;Robertson;8-1

1 Megan's Honor;Baze;Backer;6-1

6 Heir to Greatness;Torres;Broberg;8-1

12 Tonka Warrior;Bejarano;Robertson;6-1

4 Beer Chaser;Bowen;Puhl;12-1

2 Ten Guage;Franco;Asmussen;12-1

3 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;15-1

7 Call Me Fast;Arrieta;Puhich;15-1

10 Two by Two;Juarez;Ortiz;20-1

8 Catdaddy;De La Cruz;Petalino;30-1

10 The Southwest. Grade III. Purse $750,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

ARABIAN KNIGHT**** crushed 10 rivals winning his debut in a fast clocking on the Breeders' Cup undercard at Keeneland, and the $2.3 million son of Uncle Mo represents the powerful stable of trainer Bob Baffert. JACE'S ROAD set a moderate pace before quickly drawing off to win the $98k Gun Runner at Fair Grounds, and he is steadily improving for trainer Brad Cox. CORONA BOLT won the six-furlong Sugar Bowl at Fair Grounds in wire-to-wire fashion, and the likely pacesetter picks up a top national rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Arabian Knight;Velazquez;Baffert;1-1

3 Jace's Road;Talamo;Cox;4-1

2 Corona Bolt;Prat;Cox;6-1

7 Red Route One;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

8 Hit Show;Franco;Cox;10-1

5 Frosted Departure;Arrieta;McPeek;15-1

1 Sun Thunder;Cabrera;McPeek;10-1

4 Western Ghent;Torres;Lukas;20-1

9 El Tomate;Mojica;Silva;30-1

11 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

LASSIE MY GIRL*** was caught in the final strides in a strong second-place debut, and she keeps high percentage rider Ricardo Santana Jr. KOKOMO STARLET finished a clear second in her career debut, while showing excellent early speed. TIZ A STRATEGY had to overcome a poor break from the gate in a deceptive third-place debut, and an improved start gives her a chance to win at a price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Lassie My Girl;Santana;Wilson;8-5

7 Kokomo Starlet;Court;Jackson;3-1

11 Tiz a Strategy;Jordan;Martin;8-1

10 Delta Moon;Torres;Prather;5-1

6 Be Bo;Bejarano;Moquett;12-1

12 Ms Carroll County;Harr;Dixon;15-1

9 Mo Wanna Go;Bailey;Roberts;15-1

13 Indian Irish;Bejarano;Morse;15-1

14 Wild Rosey;Juarez;Calhoun;15-1

1 Uncle Shortys Girl;De La Cruz;Petalino;20-1

8 May Disco;Gallardo;Westermann;20-1

5 Onlythreesocks;Baze;Pish;30-1

3 Altar Girl;Michel;Fires;30-1

4 Queenies Way;Saez;Haran;30-1