Tools & Toys: Siligrams Customizable Ice Cube Tray and Dharma Dog Kharma Cat Baskets

Dharma Dog Kharma Cat Baskets

What's to love: Beautifully made felted wool baskets advertised as pet beds, but also handy for storing pet toys and other pet accessories.

What does it do: The baskets are made of a blend of Himalayan and New Zealand wool in Nepal with non-toxic dyes. The lanolin in the wool is anti-microbial and odor resistant and while vacuuming or spot cleaning keeps them clean, if they get dirty, they may be washed in cold water on the gentle cycle and air dried. The baskets are available in two sizes a 14-inch, which sells for $59.95, and a 20-inch, which sells for $69.95. The company also makes a fun petal shaped baskets and other pets' beds. Visit dharmadogkarmacat.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Siligrams Customizable Ice Cube Tray

What's to love: Add a custom touch at a special dinner or a cocktail party with monogrammed ice cubes.

What does it do: The trays are made from a durable silicone and come in two, four or six cube trays. The ice cubes come in three sizes: 2-inch rocks glass size, 1.75-inch cocktail size, and 1.5 inch all purpose size. The trays are dishwasher, microwave and oven safe up to 450 degrees. Monograms can be in two letter script or a rounded three letter design. Prices vary depending on size and design. For more information visit siligrams.com.