UAPB women’s capsule

Mississippi Valley State women at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Mississippi Valley State 2-17, 0-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 6-12, 4-4

SERIES UAPB leads 12-11

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Mississippi Valley State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Lexus Eagle Chasing, 5-8, Sr.;6.3;3.2

G Krisen Hunt, 5-8, Sr.;8.7;4.6

G Kerrigan Johnson, 5-7, Sr.;6.7;2.9

F Milia Gibson, 5-10, Jr.;5.5;3.7

F Zaria Harleaux, 6-1, Jr.;12.0;7.0

COACH Kimberly Anderson (2-17 in first season at Mississippi Valley State and 63-121 in eighth season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Jr.;8.8;5.9

G Demetria Shepherd, 5-8, Jr.;8.1;2.7

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.;10.7;4.9

G Kourtney Ritterberry, 6-1, So.;3.1;3.2

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.;8.0;4.8

COACH Dawn Thornton (29-68 in fourth season at UAPB and 71-125 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

MVSU;;UAPB

56.9;Points for;63.1

80.1;Points against;68.7

-7.3;Rebound margin;2.4

-4.1;Turnover margin;-3.0

35.4;FG pct.;38.7

28.9;3-pt pct.;23.3

61.1;FT pct.;63.6

CHALK TALK Mississippi Valley State's 11-game losing streak is the longest of any team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. ... UAPB has won consecutive games for the first time this season. ... The Delta Devils' negative 24.4-point scoring margin is the worst in the SWAC. ... The Golden Lions' 33 free throws attempted Monday against Grambling State tied their season-high, which was set on Nov. 15 against Philander Smith during an 84-45 victory. ... Kimberly Anderson is in her first year at Mississippi Valley State after spending the previous seven seasons at Lane College.

-- Erick Taylor