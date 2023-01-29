PB A&P panel provides funds to organizations

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission recently awarded a quarter of a million dollars to several local nonprofit organizations and public commissions for upcoming events, programming, and tourism facilities for 2023.

Additional funds were allocated for maintenance requests for two tourism facilities, as well as more than $1 million in funding for the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Funding applications were voted on by the commission during the regular monthly meeting in January. Categories for the grant awards are year-round funding, advertising and publicity, event operating expenses and seed money, according to a news release from Sheri Storie, executive director for the A&P.

Events and programming must take place in the city of Pine Bluff and must fit within at least one of the following focus areas: visual arts, culinary arts, Delta heritage, performing arts, and sports and recreation, according to the release.

AGENCIES FUNDED

The following organizations were awarded funding for 2023:

Pine Bluff Convention Center -- $1,128,000.

Arkansas Railroad Museum – Year-Round Funding -- $20,000;

Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas – Year-Round Funding -- $45,000;

Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas – Augmented Reality Installation Project -- $19,250;

Black Pilots of America – Operation Skyhook -- $10,000;

Delta Rivers Nature Center – Wetlands and Wildlife Festival -- $2,000;

Go Forward Pine Bluff – The Delta Celebration Series of Festivals and Events -- $19,250;

Pine Bluff Festival Association – Annual 4th of July Celebration -- $10,000;

Pine Bluff Festival Association – Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends -- $10,000;

Sahara Shrine A.A.O.N.M.S. – Sahara Shrine Moto Xtreme Circus -- $20,000;

South Arkansas Livestock Association/Hestand Stadium – Year-Round Funding -- $35,000;

Taylor Field – Year-Round Funding -- $45,000;

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff – Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament -- $2,500;

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff – 95th annual Homecoming Celebration marketing -- $12,000.

Hestand Stadium received $35,000 from A&P's reserves for roof and fence repair.

Taylor Field received $55,000 from A&P's reserves for facility improvements (field work, scoreboard, tarp).

"We had a record amount of funding requests," said Storie.

"The commission is particularly interested in the economic impact each event or tourism facility will have on the local economy, specifically hotels and restaurants," Storie said. "Our revenue is generated from the 2% prepared food tax and 3% lodging tax. I hope in the future we are able to increase the amount of grant funding so we can continue to fulfill our mission of strengthening the community by creating economic vitality through tourism and unique visitor experiences."