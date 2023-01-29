Sections
Real estate transactions

by Angelyn Dupwe | Today at 2:37 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Jan. 3-6.

Board Of Trustees Of The University Of Arkansas to The Middle Of WLR, LLC, L1 B1, Pleasant Valley Office Park; Pt SE 21-2N-13W (a.k.a: Ls2-4, Pleasant Valley Office Park Unrecorded), $5,400,000.

Boing US Holdco, Inc., to Quinn Family III, LLC, 19420 Ark. 10, Little Rock. L1 (Incomplete Legal Description), $3,090,909.

Temple Missionary Baptist Church Of Little Rock, Ark.; Temple Baptist Church Of Little Rock to KLS Leasing II, LLC, L1, The Temple Missionary Baptist Church, $2,911,190.

Landers Road Development Company, LLC, to MMPH Auto Holdings, LLC, L1, Finley, $2,200,000.

901 Properties, LLC; 901 Properties Georgia Owners Group to St. Mark Community Church, Inc., 901 & 921 N. First St., Jacksonville. Pt SE NE 19-3N-10W, $2,005,000.

Boynerian, LLC, to Rose STC Holdings, LLC, Ls184-187 & 249-252, Merrivale Section D, $1,950,000.

AIG Express 3, LLC, to Standard Development Company, LLC, L1, Stagebase Replat-Henry V. Young, $1,500,000.

Stephen J. Canon; Honor L. Canon to Brian Timothy Langford; Lauren Nash Hendrix, 63 Pinehurst Circle, Little Rock. L7 B6, Pleasant Valley, $1,250,000.

Jonathan Coburn to Amanda L. Gillott; Trevor K. Gillott, 80 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L35 B135, Chenal Valley, $850,000.

Phillip Taylor Burgess; Jordan Wright Burgess to Mike Mills; Rhonda Mills, 2323 N. McKinley St., Little Rock. L14 B5, Altheimer, $825,000.

Gerald Thomas Ladd; Heather Ann Ladd; Ladd Family Trust to G. R. Eisenhauer, 32 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock. L1 B37, Chenal Valley, $635,000.

Paul Spencer Lewis, Jr.; Kanna Nakamura Lewis to Frank McKinney, 6405 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village. L77, Cammack Woods, $630,000.

Dow A. Worsham, II; Sonia Jean Worsham to Gokul Thimmarayan, 18 Carmel Drive, Little Rock. L4, Carmel (Formerly: L4 B57, Pleasant Valley), $577,000.

Timothy E. Hill; Janet S. Hill to Rick C. Cunningham; Ljuba Cunningham, L239, Osage Falls III-B, $562,500.

Coburn Construction, LLC, to James Paul Foot; Lana Mae Foot, 36 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L70 B2, Copper Run Phase III, $554,500.

Elite Home Design LLC, to Arkansas Conference Of The United Methodist Church, Inc., L11, The Gardens At Rockwater Village, $550,000.

Bradley S. Runyon; Emily M. Runyon to William L. Harper, III; Whitney Campbell, 4811 Sugar Maple Lane, Little Rock. L97, Longlea VIII-P, $525,000.

Darragh Investment Company, LLC, to Brookwood-University LR, LLC, Tract C & D, Rock Creek Industrial, $525,000.

John E. Dippel, III; Daisy K. Dippel; The John E. Dippel, III And Daisy K. Dippel Joint Revocable Trust to Jerome Crosley, 8418 Wolf Creek Court, Sherwood. L17, Valley Ridge Estates, $499,000.

John B. Cone to Richard T. Rives; Angela L. Rives, 80 El Dorado Drive, Little Rock. L4 B9, Pleasant Valley, $485,000.

Jerry E. Bradley; Linda V. Rush-Bradley; Jerry And Linda Bradley Family Trust to Jeffrey Harrington; Lisa Esslinger Harrington, 54 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L27 B3, Chenal Valley, $480,000.

Annette Woods Helmbeck; Helmbeck Living Trust to Matco Investments, LLC, 4215 Hatcher Road, North Little Rock. Pt NW 8-3N-11W, $475,000.

Randy James Construction Co., Inc., to Paul Wilson Lovelady, 316 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L7 B4, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $469,500.

Taryn J. Bailey; Thomas D. Bailey to Steven D. Smart; Mary Elizabeth Roberts, L28 B20, Woodlands Edge, $450,000.

Roderick Romilly; Shirley Romilly; The Rod And Shirley Romilly Living Trust to John C. Deacon, L12 B10, The Villages Of Wellington, $420,000.

Capital Properties, LLC, to Wotco, LLC, Ls3-7, Interstate 30 Industrial Park, $400,000.

Patsy C. Diamant; Patsy C. Diamant Trust Number One to Jeffrey Paul Bowen; Lori E. Bowen, 118 Majestic Circle, Maumelle. L91 Blk II, Majestic Pointe, $390,250.

Dick E. Davis; Brenda Davis to Jonathan P. DeCarlo; Ronny M. DeCarlo, 26107 Ark. 300, Roland. Pt SW SW 7-3N-14W, $375,000.

Lindsay Diane VanParys; Matthew Kirk VanParys to Matthew Farr, 900 Kellogg Acres Road, Sherwood. L27 B2, Kellogg, $360,000.

K. and D. Huchingson Limited Partnership, LLLP, to Jackie Dean Sublett, II; Luisa Beltran Sublett, 4804 Gooch Drive, Little Rock. L2, Cantrell Village, $350,000.

Estate Of Fern Binz (dec'd); Terry Dean Binz to Alfredo Zuniga; Mallory Zuniga, 14124 Longtree Drive, Little Rock. L80, Longlea Manor, $340,000.

Larry Walden, LLC, to Jody Lipscomb; Cynthia Lipscomb, 9201 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L12, Millers Glen Phase 7, $338,300.

James A. Osborne to Arkansas Electric Service & Contracting, Inc., Ls10 & 13-18 B11, Clinton Park, $320,000.

Necati Sahin to Joe Ben Oates; Joyce Marie Oates, 14905 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock. L45, Kanis Creek, $317,000.

Mark Richardson; Jillian Richardson; The Richardson Family Revocable Living Trust to Kaleigh Walton; Jacob Logan White, 21 Duquesne Drive, Little Rock. L13 B49, Chenal Valley, $311,500.

Rashaun Wilburd to Tristan Falon Brinson; Zachary Brinson, L11G, Northlake Gardens, $310,000.

Patrick D. Miller; The Byrum E. Martin Revocable Trust to Molly Camille Melton; Molly Camille Melton Revocable Trust , L68, Westchester Phase V-B, $300,000.

John C. Howell; Jane A. Howell to Janice L. Willis, 9249 Wilhite Lane, Sherwood. L6, Hearndon, $299,000.

Nicole Ashley Nark to Paul Milholland; Katherine Milholland, 1 Greenview Circle, Sherwood. L27 B7, Country Club Park, $275,000.

Charles R. Anderson, Jr.; Charles Anderson Homes, LLC, to Karl Gilbeau, 55 Laver Circle, Little Rock. L536, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-A, $267,000.

Debbie Weston; Estate Of Hilary Harber (dec'd) to Marco Osorio, 11101 Bainbridge Drive, Little Rock. L13 B8, Walton Heights, $265,000.

William R. McMullan; Marian McMullan; 815 Markham, LLC, to Sharon Cummins; Tim Cummins, 815 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Ls1-3 B140, Original City Of Little Rock, $262,500.

Margaret O. France to Joseph C. Adams; Hannah Bakalekos, 212 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L31, Westover Hills, $250,000.

Amanda L. Gillott; Trevor K. Gillott to Junyan Wang; Xiaoping Wanf, L68, Sandpiper Creek, $246,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Mitchell J. Witkowski, 301 Clint Road, Jacksonville. L12, Bellevue Phase IV, $242,000.

Ronnie W. Jones, II; Jamie Jones to Brittany Susan Kincaid; Brenda Sue Hillyer, 11 Tortoise Park Cove, Little Rock. L54, Turtle Creek, $230,000.

Patrick H. Eaton; Amber L. Eaton to Joseph A. Olsen, 6913 Flintrock Road, North Little Rock. L11 B27, Indian Hills Phase V, $230,000.

Jsaac D. Zinck; Lia S. Zinck to Markel Sallis, L205, Otter Creek Community Phase II-B, $228,000.

James Harrison Kemp; Ashley Cullum Kemp to William Clark Mitchell, 7901 Illinois St., Little Rock. L7 B1, Killarney, $228,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Daniel Raphael; Elizabeth Raphael, 317 Clint Road, Jacksonville. L16, Bellevue Phase IV, $227,000.

Scott Evans; Scott Evans Residential Trust to Fernando Perez, 108 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock. L136, Longlea, $225,000.

Timothy Daters; Gretchen Gray to Brendan P. Moore; Meredith Moore, 301 Linwood Court, Little Rock. L13 B2, Crystal Court, $225,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Royal-Elika, LLC; Elaine D. Kerr; Terry D. Kerr; Michael Fearnely, 9025 Labette Manor Drive, Little Rock. L14, Labette Manor, $223,500.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Vaishali Mutkule, 316 Clint Road, Jacksonville. L7, Bellevue Phase IV, $223,300.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Marissa Glover, 8508 Eastwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L16, White Oak Crossing, $216,400.

RLA Investments, LLC, to Mid South Homebuyers, GP, L16, Bellevue Phase IV, $213,380.

Tim Colclough to Rena R. Hatton, 11017 Dogwood Cove, Little Rock. L50, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $212,000.

Willard Shepherd, Jr.; Willard Lynn Shepherd, Jr.; Khadijah Aleeya Shepherd to Melisha Ellis, 12421 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock. L310, Faulkner Crossing Phase 6, $210,000.

David Cameron; Ranaye M. Cameron to Stephen J. Wirges, L1, J Phillips, $205,000.

John Shobe; Marissa Shobe; Marissa Timmers to Evan Sanderlin; Sarah Sanderlin, 1902 Madden Road, Jacksonville. L277, Foxwood Phase VI-B, $200,000.

Willard Lee Looper; Rebecca Alleace Looper to Timoteo Pereira, 13907 Old River Drive, Scott. L69, River Manor Estates, $198,000.

Charles Vaughan to Jacob Klepinger; Kaitlyn Klepinger, 1621 Oak Shadows Drive, North Little Rock. L6, Oak Shadows, $196,500.

Robert Dale Burch to Dylan Darling; Molly Kay Darling, 6312 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. L265, Cammack Woods, $195,000.

Lakeview West, LLC, to Adrian Dewayne Thomas; Mignon Nicole Thomas, 33825 Lakeview West Drive, Roland. L24, Lakeview West, $192,000.

Mona Dee Nutt to Karen Anderson-Heim, Apt. 802, Andover Square HPR, $185,000.

Kevin A. Seay; Holly Seay to Aimee E. Thompson; Cora Lynn Butz, 1501 Bedford Drive, Jacksonville. L66, Crooked Creek Phase I, $183,000.

Allan C. Crump; Sue N. Crump to BDJ Maumelle Properties, LLC, L41, Riverland, $182,000.

Robert Glen Duell; Estate Of Judith Mae Duell (dec'd) to Brenda S. Marsh, 106 Danbury Cove, Jacksonville. L315, Stonewall Phase IV-B, $180,000.

Beverly Adcox; Curtis Adcox (dec'd) to Elana Burns, 12404 Vision Court, North Little Rock. L335, Faulkner Crossing Phase 6, $179,900.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Maria Dodson, 2413 Lehigh Drive, Little Rock. L678, Twin Lakes Section H, $178,500.

Matthew Farr to Joshua Sanchez; Julia Owens, 281 Kelso Road, Jacksonville. L138, The Meadows, $176,000.

Jeremiah Cotner; Rachel Cotner to Elana McNealy, 10920 Bull Run Drive, Mabelvale. L91, Shiloh, $176,000.

Edward R. Riffel; Phala Riffel to Robert L. Bowman, 2805 Foxcroft Road, Apt. 704, Little Rock. Apt. 704, Foxcroft Square HPR II, $170,000.

Apral Deyaika Johnson to Bryce McMullen, 1513 Yarrow Drive, North Little Rock. L389, Faulkner Crossing Phase 8, $167,500 .

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Melody Ann Daversa Crisp; Ryan Fletcher Crisp, 17 Barbara Circle, Little Rock. L542, Broadmoor, $166,700.

Strong Living Trust; Jamison H. Jenkins; Ruth Jenkins Stinnett to Baba June, LLC, L76, Sturbridge Phase II, $160,000.

Barry Kellerman to Stanley Dewayne White, 5501 W. 57th St., Little Rock. L2, Larch, $159,900.

Paul A Rickett; Estate Of Janice Sue Rickett (dec'd) to Ultra Holdings, LLC, 12213 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock. L21, Pleasant Forest I, $155,000.

Landon Gregory Mercer to Whitney Butler, 22 Del Tara Drive, Jacksonville. L39, Tara Mount, $154,500.

Invest America, LLC, to Jamie Lafave, 3808 Ridge Road, North Little Rock. L6 B49, Park Hill NLR, $152,000.

LLP, LLC, to 65x, LLC, 516 S. Oak St., Little Rock. L16 B2, Heiseman, $150,000.

Ott Farms, LLC, to Marlsgate Plantation, LLC, 3007 Old Highway 30, Scott. L1, Virginia Davis, $150,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC, to Jim Pace Homes, LLC, 21 Abington Court, Little Rock. L12 B137, Chenal Valley-Abington Court Phase I, $150,000.

