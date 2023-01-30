Gentry quilt show held last week

GENTRY -- The annual Gentry Chamber of Commerce and McKee Foods-sponsored quilt show was held last week in the McKee Community Room of the Gentry Public Library, with about 26 quilts on display and many visitors coming to view them.
The following awards were presented:
• Best of Show -- "Christmas Memories" by Eiko Roby
• Best Use of Color -- "Shine On Sampler" by Johnnie Washburn
• Best Appliqued Quilt -- "Christmas Memories" by Eiko Roby
• Best Machine Quilting -- "Bear's Paws" by Eiko Roby
• Second Place -- "Strawberry Thief" by Joyce Kerr
• Best Miniature Quilt -- "Double Wedding Ring" by Eiko Robi
• Second Place -- "Twister Pinwheel" by Joyce Kerr
• Best Art Quilt -- "In Full Bloom" by Janet Cater
• Best Hand Quilted -- "Christmas Memories" by Eiko Roby
• Viewers' Choice -- "Christmas Memories" by Eiko Roby