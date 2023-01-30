Gentry quilt show held last week

GENTRY -- The annual Gentry Chamber of Commerce and McKee Foods-sponsored quilt show was held last week in the McKee Community Room of the Gentry Public Library, with about 26 quilts on display and many visitors coming to view them.

The following awards were presented:

• Best of Show -- "Christmas Memories" by Eiko Roby

• Best Use of Color -- "Shine On Sampler" by Johnnie Washburn

• Best Appliqued Quilt -- "Christmas Memories" by Eiko Roby

• Best Machine Quilting -- "Bear's Paws" by Eiko Roby

• Second Place -- "Strawberry Thief" by Joyce Kerr

• Best Miniature Quilt -- "Double Wedding Ring" by Eiko Robi

• Second Place -- "Twister Pinwheel" by Joyce Kerr

• Best Art Quilt -- "In Full Bloom" by Janet Cater

• Best Hand Quilted -- "Christmas Memories" by Eiko Roby

• Viewers' Choice -- "Christmas Memories" by Eiko Roby

Westside Eagle Observer/Randy Moll Taking second place in the miniature quilt division of the Gentry Quilt Show was Twister Pinwheel by Joyce Kerr.



Westside Eagle Observer/Randy Moll "In Full Bloom" by Janet Cater was chosen as the best art quilt in the Gentry Chamber-sponsored quilt show held in the McKee Community Room of the Gentry Public Library last week.



Westside Eagle Observer/Randy Moll This artistic quilt was among the miniature quilts at last week's show in Gentry.



Westside Eagle Observer/Randy Moll This artistic quilt block was on one of the quilts at last week's quilt show in Gentry.

