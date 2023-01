Announced this morning, Luke Bryan joins the list of musicians coming to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in 2023. Luke Bryan's Country On Tour with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke and Jackson Dean is set for Aug. 10 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.

Presales open at 10 a.m. Jan. 31. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Feb. 3. Ticket prices range from $34.50-$189.50 plus applicable fees at www.amptickets.com.