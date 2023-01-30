PREP BASKETBALL: County Line defeats Ozark Catholic, remains unbeaten at 31-0

SATURDAY'S BOYS

County Line 81, Ozark Catholic 49

A 22-8 third-quarter run allowed County Line to pull away from Ozark Catholic and remain unbeaten during Saturday's 1A-1 West Conference makeup game played at West Fork.

The outburst allowed the Indians (31-0, 9-0) to stretch a nine-point halftime lead into a 60-37 margin to end the third quarter as County Line sets up Tuesday's big rematch game at The New School.

Jackson Holmes had 19 points and Will Buron added 11 for Ozark Catholic (26-5, 8-3) .

Gravette 66, Shiloh Christian 30

William Betz scored all 11 of his points in the first quarter and helped Gravette defeat Shiloh Christian during a makeup 4A-1 Conference game Saturday at Springdale.

The Lions (16-8, 5-5) grabbed a 20-11 lead in the first quarter and extended it to a 36-20 halftime margin before going on a 22-6 run in the third quarter to pull away.

Gunnar Woolard led Gravette with 15 points, followed by Isaiah Larson with 12 and Holden Betz with 11. Walker Shankle and Duke Bowman each had seven points for Shiloh Christian (3-20, 2-5).

Bergman 68, Elkins 48

Bergman went on a 19-2 run in the second quarter and remained unbeaten in 3A-1 Conference play with a makeup game victory Saturday at home against Elkins.

The Panthers (27-4, 4-0) used the the second quarter to turn a five-point deficit into a 31-19 halftime cushion, then they extended that to a 52-38 margin after three quarters of play.

Walker Patton had 27 points to lead Bergman, which hosts Green Forest in another makeup 3A-1 game tonight, while Kaden Ponder added 20 and Dylan Friend chipped in 13.

SATURDAY'S GIRLS

Gravette 59, Shiloh Christian 29

Brynn Romine had 20 points to lead a trio of Gravette players in double figures as the Lady Lions posted a 4A-1 Conference win during Saturday's makeup game at Shiloh Christian.

Gravette (12-9, 6-4) continually built on the 16-8 lead it established during the first quarter. The Lady Lions extended their advantage to 35-17 by halftime and 45-25 after three quarters.

Alexa Parker added 15 points and Dalacie Wishon 10 for Gravette. Sydney Wyand led Shiloh Christian (5-15, 1-9) with eight points.