Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Jan. 17

AMC Theater Fiesta Square 16

3033 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The quaternary ammonium dispenser for the three-compartment sink lacked sanitizer - when measured it was at 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks an employee with food safety manager certification.

Elkins Basketball Concession

349 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area has two items stored in the basin.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps - Food Store

1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw chorizo was being stored over ready-to-eat food. One portion of a reach-in self-serve freezer was not effectively cooling.

Noncritical violations: Ten cans of food with dents on the edge, seam or seal were on the shelf. An open bottle of lemon cleaner was being stored over absorbent packaging for meat.

Holcomb Elementary

2900 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two cans dented on the edge were in rotation for use. The white attachment in the ice machine has a dark buildup.

IHOP

3153 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The men's restroom lacked a handwash sign.

Kin Zabb Thai And Sushi

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A bag of raw onions and a bag of raw potatoes are stored in a wire container less than 6 inches from the floor.

Kum & Go

2388 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in ice bagging area lacks an employee handwashing notice posted.

Slim Chickens

401 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: No handwashing signs were available at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

Southern Food Company

3575 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee was using the handwash sink to get water for a recipe. Milk in the glass beverage slider was at 43 degrees, grapefruit juice in the glass beverage slider was at 43 degrees, lime wedge in the glass beverage slider was 43 degrees, Bloody Mary mix in the glass beverage slider was at 43 degrees. Two spray bottles at the server station were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Menu included a consumer advisory, however, items on the menu were not marked with an asterisks to indicate applicability to the advisory. Posted permit expired 05/30/2021.

Jan. 18

7 Brew Coffee

1195 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks an employee with certified food manager certification. Handwash sink lacks hot water, reaching a temp of 62 degrees. Facility lacks lactic acid test strips for lactic acid sanitizer.

Basecamp Coffee Company

2850 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Upright almond colored refrigerator located in back dry storage area has condensation pooling on the bottom shelf.

Dollar General

76 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two cans dented on the edge/seal were on the shelf for sale.

Donuts Donuts

1640 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Retail food permit expired 12/31/2022.

Fast Trax

1500 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A drain plug is not installed in outside garbage receptacle. Previous issue. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open. Several floor tiles near the walk-in refrigerator and ice machine lack replacement. Ceiling finish above the bulk ice machine lacks sealing.

Hand In Hand Learning Center

206 N. Pitman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Rodent droppings are present in the drawers and cabinets.

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce certified food manager certificate. Three cans of food were dented on the edge. There is a buildup of dust along the trim of the walls, vent and fan lighting. Permit is expired.

Healthsouth Rehab Hospital

153 E. Monte Painter Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two cans of food in rotation (one can of cream of chicken soup and one can of sliced apples) were dented on the edge. Two jugs of apple cider vinegar were on the floor being used to prop open the dry storage room.

Healthy Har-Ber

1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The test strips for the quaternary ammonia were not available at the time of inspection.

Just Like Home

3075 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two boxes of disposable hand towel rolls are stored on the floor in the dry food storage area.

Loves Donuts

1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: In the reach-in cooler, the shelves have black specks on the surface, in the back of kitchen the covers for the donut flours have food residues on surface and need cleaning.

McDonald's

1870 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a finger ring that is not a plain band and another employee is wearing a bracelet.

Ohana Poke

1135 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple food items not labeled with common name in walk-in cooler in containers which originally held seaweed salad. Wet wiping clothes being stored on top of counters.

Simple Simon's Pizza

308 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce certified food manager certificate. Men's restroom does not have a handwash sign. Facility lacks sanitizer test strips. The vent near the pizza oven has a buildup of debris. Current permit is not displayed.

Whole Foods Market

3425 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Casing for meat cold-hold unit had debris on upper metal part from condensation.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 17 -- Braum's, 1894 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Harps - Deli/Bakery, 1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville; Red Robin America's Gourmet Burgers And Spirits, 695 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville; Sumiya Club, 812 N. Thompson St., Suite D, Springdale; Village Inn Restaurant, 3365 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Jan. 18 -- Arsaga's In The School Of Art, 696 Praxis Lane, Suite A, Fayetteville; Lincoln Senior Activity Center, 116 E. Park St., Lincoln; Subway, 1241 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Whole Foods Market - Deli Bakery, 3425 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Jan. 19 -- Family Mart, 1405 W. Shady Grove Road, Springdale; Red Dragon Buffet, 2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite L, Springdale; Subway, 5204 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Walmart Super Center - Food Store, 2004 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Jan. 20 -- Big Lots, 2999 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Carmelita Modern Mexican Cuisine, 7022 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 5, Springdale; Road Runner, 357 N. College Ave., Fayetteville