Ice storm warning issued for central, northeastern Arkansas

An ice storm warning is in effect for portions of central and northeastern Arkansas, including Little Rock, officials said Monday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the remaining parts of the state.

Accumulating ice is possible across much of Arkansas, with as much as a half-inch or more of ice being forecast in the central third of the state through Wednesday morning, a tweet from the National Weather Service said.

“An ice storm warning is in effect for those areas with surrounding areas in a winter weather advisory,” the tweet said.

As temperatures drop to freezing or lower, freezing rain or sleet could be seen in portions of northern and central Arkansas by Monday afternoon, according to a briefing from the weather service.

The winter weather is expected to remain through Wednesday morning.

Ice patches were reported on most of the main highways and roads in northern and western Arkansas, according to the website idrivearkansas.com.

Travel impacts are likely Monday, the weather service in Tulsa said.

“Additionally, portions of northern Arkansas could see up to an inch of sleet/snow accumulation,” the briefing said.

The Bentonville School District announced on Twitter a snow day Monday for students and staff, the Fayetteville School District will transition to an AMI day. The Springdale School District also declared a snow day.

Rogers School District buildings are closed today. Students already were scheduled to be out today and all district professional development will be held online, according to a Twitter post.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Jones of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

This graphic from the National Weather Service shows ice totals forecasted across the state through Wednesday morning. (National Weather Service/Twitter)





