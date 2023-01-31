12 Arkansas restaurants up for Food Hall of Fame

Twelve Arkansas restaurants are finalists for Arkansas Heritage's 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

The state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced the list Monday:

Betty's Old Fashion, El Dorado; Big Banjo Pizza, Pine Bluff; Black Angus, Little Rock; Bulldog Restaurant, Bald Knob; Daisy Queen, Marshall; DeVito's Restaurant, Harrison; Hugo's, Fayetteville; Kream Kastle, Blytheville; Meacham's Family Restaurant, Ash Flat; Ozark Cafe, Jasper; Skyline Cafe, Mena; and the Ohio Club, Hot Springs.

The Hall of Fame, founded in 2016, recognizes "Arkansas' legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state," according to a news release.

Finalists for "Proprietor of the Year" honors are Chuck Taylor, Taylor's Steakhouse, Dumas; Chester and Laura Huntsman, Beech Street Bistro, Crossett; David Stobaugh, Stoby's Restaurant, Conway; James Woods, Woods Place, Camden; Jamie McAfee, Pine Bluff Country Club, Pine Bluff; and Jim Keet, JTJ Restaurants, Little Rock.

Finalists for "Food-Themed Event": the Knights of Columbus' Slovak Oyster Supper in Slovak; the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-Off in Magnolia; and the Mayhaw Festival in El Dorado.

"Gone But Not Forgotten" finalists -- honoring once-influential Arkansas restaurants that are no longer in operation: 4-Dice Restaurant, Fordyce; Bohemia Restaurant, Hot Springs; Chip's Barbeque, Little Rock; and Sir Loin's Inn, North Little Rock.

The Food Hall of Fame Committee examined more than 1,800 submissions in five categories (also including People's Choice) from all 75 Arkansas counties during October.

They will select the winners and announce them, as well as the winner of the People's Choice Award (based on the total number of nominations received), at a hybrid ceremony (in-person and virtual) March 6 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $20. Visit ArkFoodHOF.com.

The committee, comprising Arkansas historians, chefs, foodies and food authors, includes Paul S. Austin, Jimmy Bryant, Chip Culpepper, Quantia "Key" Fletcher, Cindy Grisham, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Stephanie Wade, David Ware and Stanley Young, as well as Heritage department Secretary Mike Mills.

Sir Loin's Inn in North Little Rock closed in May 2006. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



Erika Ross and Mike Tice cook at the Skyline Cafe in Mena. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Cary Jenkins)



The Ozark Cafe in Jasper has been nominated for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



The Ratliff family, including Rita Ratliff (left) Brandy Ratliff Weatherly (right) and her son, Ethan Weatherly (center) are owners of Big Banjo Pizza in Pine Bluff. (Special to the Pine Bluff Commercial/Brandy Weatherly)

