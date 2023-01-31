Icy, slick roads a problem in Northwest Arkansas this morning

Northwest Arkansas drivers had to deal with icy roads this morning after sleet pummeled the area Monday.

Interstate 49 from the Missouri state line south to Sebastian County was ice covered, according to the website idrivearkansas.com.

There was a wreck reported at mile marker 66 on I-49 in the north lanes in Washington County, according to idrivearkansas.com.

U.S. 412 from Siloam Springs to Springdale also was ice covered, according to idrivearkansas.com.

Springdale Police reported streets were slick via its Facebook page.

Benton and Washington county offices were closed today.

Benton County's paved roads were slippery, but passable, said Melody Kwok, county communications director.

Area schools were either closed or were having virtual learning days today.

No power outages were reported in Benton and Washington counties, according to the website poweroutage.us.

A winter weather advisory continues for western Arkansas until 6 p.m. today with additional sleet/snow accumulations of less than one-half inch and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

There is a a chance of snow, mixing with sleet, after 11 a.m. then gradually ending. Wind chill values will between 5 and 15. The chance of precipitation is 30%, according to the weather service in Tulsa.

It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 17 tonight. Wednesday calls for mostly cloudy with a high near 33, according to the weather service.