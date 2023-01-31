PB’s Simmons Bank locations see changes

Simmons Bank is making multiple changes to its locations throughout Pine Bluff.

This comes as a new location on Sheridan Road in White Hall is nearing completion. Simmons officials anticipate that branch will open in the spring.

One of the most noticeable changes happened last week at Jefferson Square on Olive Street, where the Simmons branch there was demolished. Simmons spokeswoman Ashley Leopoulos explained the branch is being converted to an ATM-only location and two standalone automated teller machines will be built there.

A new branch is under construction on the southeast corner of Harding Avenue and Ohio Street that will replace the existing branch at Harding and Wisconsin Street. The estimated opening date is the fall of this year, Leopoulos said.

Improvements have been made at the Oak Park branch at 2628 W. 28th Ave. The exterior has been repainted and parking lot resurfaced, a drive-thru lane and onsite ATM have been added, an office has been converted into two open areas to assist customers in the lobby, and the interior drive-thru area has been expanded to add an additional person to assist with the drive-thru volume. Also, the night drop has been updated.

The downtown drive-thru branch and land at 120 E. Sixth Ave. have been donated to the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency.