Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says lockdown of N. Korea capital lifted

by KIM TONG-HYUNG The Associated Press | Today at 4:00 a.m.
FILE - In this photo published on June 28, 2022 by the North Korean government, North Korean employees disinfect a facility at an underground store in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea -- Russia's Embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in the capital, Pyongyang, that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses.

North Korea has not officially acknowledged a lockdown in Pyongyang or a reemergence of covid-19 after leader Kim Jong Un declared a widely disputed victory over the coronavirus in August, but the Russian Embassy's Facebook posts have provided rare glimpses into the secretive country's infectious-disease controls.

The embassy posted a notice Monday issued by North Korea's Foreign Ministry informing foreign diplomats that the "intensified anti-epidemic period" imposed in Pyongyang since Wednesday was lifted as of Monday.

Last week, the embassy said that North Korean health authorities required diplomatic missions to keep their employees indoors and also measure their temperatures four times a day and report the results to a hospital in Pyongyang. It said the North Korean measures were in response to an increase in "flu and other respiratory diseases," but it didn't mention the spread of covid-19 or restrictions imposed on regular citizens.

Shortly before that post, NK News, a North Korea-focused news website, cited a North Korean government notice to report that health officials had imposed a five-day lockdown in Pyongyang in an effort to stem the spread of respiratory illnesses.

North Korea's state media didn't mention any preventive measures specifically tied to covid-19 as it tightened restrictions in Pyongyang last week.

Getting a read of North Korea's virus situation is difficult as the country has been tightly shut since early 2020, with officials imposing strict border controls, banning tourists and aid workers and jetting out diplomats while scrambling to shield their poor health care system.

North Korea's admission of a covid-19 outbreak in May last year came after it spent 2½ years rejecting outside offers of vaccines and other help while steadfastly claiming that its socialist system was protecting its population from an "evil" virus that had killed millions elsewhere.

  photo  FILE - North Koreans visit and pay respect to the statues of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea, on, Jan. 22, 2023, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year. Russia’s embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in capital Pyongyang that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho, File)
  

Print Headline: Russia says lockdown of N. Korea capital lifted

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT