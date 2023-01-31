ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: State educators win music, theater awards





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

HONORS: Outstanding teachers

Julia Reynolds of Russellville, former band director at Sheridan High School and Russellville High School and, for 23 years, the executive secretary for the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association, is one of seven section recipients of the National Federation of State High School Associations' Outstanding Music Educator Awards.

Reynolds earned the 1997 Arkansas Bandmaster of the Year Award and was inducted into the Arkansas Bandmasters Hall of Fame in 2019.

And Helen Strickland, a teacher and coach at Little Rock West High School of Innovation, is one of 12 state award winners in the NFHS' Outstanding Speech and Debate Educator category and also one of six state winners in the Outstanding Theatre category. Strickland has taught previously at Arkansas State University, Central High School and Hall High School and has served as president and vice president at the Arkansas Communication Theater Arts Association.

AUDITIONS: Shakespeare comedy

Actors Theatre of Little Rock, in partnership with Henderson State University, will hold auditions for "As You Like It" by William Shakespeare, adapted and directed by Mark A. Burbank, by appointment, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle View Middle School, 5701 Ranch Drive, Little Rock.

Prepare a one- to two-minute Shakespearean monologue (comedic preferred, but not required). And because the director recognizes that "Shakespeare can be a bit nerve-wracking for those who do not specialize in it," auditioners can deliver it memorized or "on-book" and "level of memorization will not hinder your audition." The theater group "emphasizes inclusivity and diversity in casting" and encourages performers of all ethnicities, races, gender identities, body types and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to audition.

Production dates are April 6-9 at Henderson State in Arkadelphia. Rehearsals begin in early February and will be two to three days a week until mid-March, spilt between Little Rock and Arkadelphia. All roles will earn a small stipend plus travel expenses.

Make audition appointments and pose questions by emailing casting@actorstheatrelr.org.

Rogers premiere

Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for the world premiere of "Survival of the Unfit" by Oren Safdie, 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Auditions will be based upon readings from the script. Download the audition packet, including audition times, scenes, character descriptions and rehearsal schedule, at arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering. Bring the packet to the auditions.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; callbacks, if needed, will take place Feb. 14. Production dates are March 24-26, 30-31 and April 1-2. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org for more information.



