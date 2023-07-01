TOOLS & TOYS: Stone Forest Pebble Fountain and Bougie Beach Pineapple Wax Warmer





Stone Forest Pebble Fountain

What's to love: These sculptural fountains are hand-carved from beautiful natural stone and would make a nice water feature in a garden or outdoor space.

What does it do: Part of Stone Forest's Garden Collection, these fountains are created from blocks of green marble, onyx, and Jurassic or bamboo marble. A small dish shape is carved at the top of the stone for a bubbling effect and the company says the water can be adjusted "for an active bubbling creek feel or a more gentle flow to attract birds." Shapes available include ovoid, teardrop and vase. Heights range from 24 to 48 inches tall. Prices vary by size and stone but range from $465 to $4,500. Visit stoneforest.com for more information.

Bougie Beach Pineapple Wax Warmer

What's to love: A pretty wax warmer that will make a home fragrant with the smells of a seaside summer vacation.

What does it do: Made in St. Augustine, Fla., this wax warmer releases candle-like scents without a flame. Plug in the ceramic and glass warmer and add Bougie Beach wax melts, which come in scents like Beach House, Flamingo Beach, Seaside Splash and Vitamin Sea. Switch on and enjoy the fragrance. The Pineapple Warmer and one set of wax melts sells for $17.99. For more information, visit bougiebeachcandle.com.



