When the moon hit their eye…

Dessert pizza fed their romance; now they offer it to world by Serenah McKay | Today at 2:36 a.m.
Dorene Goff looks on as Alex Goff cuts a slice of dessert pizza, Monday, June 27, 2023 at their home in Cave Springs. Dorene and Alex Goff created Serios Dessert Pizza in 2019, and after several years of working to get it into Walmart stores, their chocolate chip pizza will hit the retailers frozen foods cases in October. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Childhood sweethearts Dorene and Alex Goff ate chocolate chip pizza together at Pizza Inn after school during their junior high years. Now their own version of the confection is set to arrive in Walmart stores in October -- and they just learned it will be in Sam's Clubs in January.

After the couple started dating in 2007, Dorene started looking for a way to make Alex's favorite treat for him. By the following Valentine's Day, she'd hit on a winning recipe.

When Alex proposed to Dorene in 2013, he said, it wasn't with the traditional diamond ring but with a chocolate chip pizza.

Fast-forward

