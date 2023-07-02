When the moon hit their eye…

Childhood sweethearts Dorene and Alex Goff ate chocolate chip pizza together at Pizza Inn after school during their junior high years. Now their own version of the confection is set to arrive in Walmart stores in October -- and they just learned it will be in Sam's Clubs in January.

After the couple started dating in 2007, Dorene started looking for a way to make Alex's favorite treat for him. By the following Valentine's Day, she'd hit on a winning recipe.

When Alex proposed to Dorene in 2013, he said, it wasn't with the traditional diamond ring but with a chocolate chip pizza.

Fast-forward