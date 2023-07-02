Whitewater park on Arkansas-Oklahoma line expected to open soon

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The WOKA Whitewater Park is expected to open this summer, but a date hasn't been set.

The 30-acre whitewater park on the Oklahoma-Arkansas border will host kayaking, surfing, stand-up paddle boarding, tubing and rafting, officials announced. The park is on the old Lake Frances spillway on the upper Illinois River in Oklahoma.

The Grand River Dam Authority in Oklahoma and Siloam Springs announced plans for the park in October 2020. The dam authority will oversee and manage the park. WOKA is a combination of the words water, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

An update on the water park was given at the Grand River Dam Authority meeting in Chouteau, Okla.,