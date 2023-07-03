Sanders appoints former U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland to Arkansas Supreme Court

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed former U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland of Little Rock to the Arkansas Supreme Court, to fill the vacancy created by the death of state Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne.

The Republican governor announced the appointment Monday morning.

Hiland has served as chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas since December and is expected to resign from that post.

He served as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas from 2017 to 2020 after being appointed to the position by then-President Donald J. Trump. He was previously the prosecuting attorney for the 20th Judicial District, covering Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties, and also served as an aide to then-Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee, who is Sanders' father.

Hiland worked on Sanders' campaign after departing as chief counsel at the state Department of Public Safety, where he had worked from June of 2021 until September of 2022.

Wynne died June 21 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences surrounded by family, according to the Roller-Chenal Funeral Home. He was 70. He was first elected to the state Supreme Court in 2014 and won an eight-year term on the state's high court in November, beating Conway District Judge Chris Carnahan.

Under Amendment 29 to the Arkansas Constitution, the governor is responsible for appointing a replacement when a vacancy occurs on the court.

Hiland will serve on the state's high court until an elected justice takes office to fill the remainder of Wynne's term.