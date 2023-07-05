BOTTLE SHOTS: Wine pairings for the ‘Great Arkansas Pie Book’





When I saw that Kat Robinson, the end-all, be-all of Arkansas food history and writing was publishing a new book, I knew I had to have it. When I learned that it was a book of pie recipes from across the state, I knew that any hopes I had of finally finding my beach body were out the window because the only thing I love more than pie is pie paired with a glass of dessert wine. If you're like me and you've spent the past few weeks perusing your copy of "The Great Arkansas Pie Book," then I've got all the wine recommendations you'll need for a summer of delicious parings.