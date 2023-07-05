Sections
Researchers race to save rice, one of Arkansas’ most valuable crops, from hazards of climate change

ASU team looks for strains that grow on hotter nights by Will Langhorne | Today at 3:26 a.m.
Rice plants that are turning yellow under heat and drought sway in the breeze in a farm field in this Aug. 21, 2022 file photo. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

JONESBORO -- On the third floor of the Arkansas Biosciences Institute, amid rows of glassware and lab equipment, sits a rack of seeds researchers hope contains the secret to sustaining one of Arkansas' most valuable crops.

More than 300 different kinds of rice collected from around the world hang from the rack in clear vials. The panel includes varieties from all five subgroups of rice, spanning the color spectrum from white to dark brown.

Within the genes of some of these varieties, Argelia Lorence, a plant biochemist at Arkansas State University, expects to find hints researchers can use to adapt commercial rice crops to rising night-time temperatures, an effect of climate change that is hazardous to crops.

"Plants

