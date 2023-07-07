Church News

PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES, 1117 N. Palm St., will host a benefit program honoring Terry Shaw at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The guest soloist will be Johnesha Gatewood. Featured gospel recording artists will include the Smith Brothers, Voices of Deliverance, the Hayes Family of England, Gatewood Brothers, Set Apart, Nu Emage, Legacy Nation and Shaw Boyz. Words of encouragement will be given by Greg Smith. Prayers for healing will be given by Jenise "Sandy" Todd. Dee Clay will serve as the emcee. The Rev. William A. Shaw Jr. is the Pleasant View pastor. Donations for Terry Shaw may also be sent via Cash App at $tshawpinebluff948.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will celebrate its annual Youth Day program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Leon Williams Jr., pastor of True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church, accompanied by his church choir. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is New Hope's pastor.

BETHANY CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1923 S. Olive St., will host the Candle Lighting Ceremony for Families Impacted by Homicides. The event will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, presented by Flossie Lee. The Rev. Renice L. Davis is the host pastor. The ceremony will focus on families who have lost loved ones as a result of homicide, according to Lee. Her son, Keith Norfleet, was murdered in 1997 on Easter Sunday on University Drive. Another man, Arthur Shaw, was also killed in the same vicinity that day. Participants are encouraged to bring a picture of their loved one in addition to a special candle to light. Candles will be provided to those individuals who do not have them. Details: Flossie Lee, (501) 563-9783.

mST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need Saturday from 9 a.m. until all food has been distributed. State IDs are required to receive one box per family. Food can be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

mPILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open the Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Men's Day at 2 p.m. July 16. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "Thou Mighty Men of Valor," (Judges 6:12.) The apostle, Patrick Lockett, is pastor of New Community.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.