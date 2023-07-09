Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded June 12-16.

Bank OZK to Stone Bank, 12615 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock. Pt E/2 NE 5-1N-13W, $9,500,000.

Roberta Ann Capel; Michael E. Barrow Revocable Trust to American Builders & Contractors Supply Co, Inc., Ls7-12 B3, Washington Avenue, $2,000,000.

Washington Warehouse, LLC to American Builders & Contractors Supply Co, Inc., Ls1-6 B3, Washington Avenue, $2,000,000.

Palisades Way, LLC to Palisades Park II, LLC, Lot J, Palisades Estates- Cammack Village, $1,625,000.

Shamrock International, LLC to Landvana Holdings, LLC, 713 S. First St., Jacksonville. L1, Jacksonville Commercial; L1-A, Jacksonville Commercial Replat, $1,200,000.

CC Lava, LLC to SW Paint, Little Rock, LP Pt NW NW, 10-2N-13W, $1,091,650.

Bernard E. Kaiser, III to YYARLLL, LLC, 309/311 State St., Little Rock. Ls3-6 B133, Original City of Little Rock, $1,050,000.

Rogers River Holdings, LLC to Blue Collar Holdings, LLC, 2116 W. 38th St., North Little Rock. Ls9-12 B1, Shillcott's Commercial, $1,025,000.

Keith Magness; Derek Magness; Brandon Magness; Joy Graddy to City of Sherwood, Pt E/2 NE 3-2N-11W, $875,000.

Steven K. Nelson; Deborah S. Nelson; Nelson Family Revocable Trust to Shashidhar Manchegowda; Vathsala Javagal Krishnamurthy, 37 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L15 B136, Chenal Valley, $860,000.

Wade A. Semeliss; Jana L. Wolff; Semeliss And Wolff Famly Trust to Jason D. Williams; Laura A. Williams, 21406 Waterview Drive, Roland. L5 B2, Waterview Estates, $799,000.

Robert L. Green; Margaret A. Green to Jaafar Basma, 36 Maisons Drive, Little Rock. L9 B118, Chenal Valley, $795,000.

Judith H. McDaniel to Micah A. Bowling; MariAlison Bowling, 10 Farnham Loop, Little Rock. L9 B122, Chenal Valley, $704,000.

James A. Penney, Jr.; Barbara L. Penney; James A. Penney, Jr. & Barbara L. Penney Revocable Trust to Howard Roark Holdings, LLC, 2605 W. 58th St., North Little Rock. Ls1-10 B1, Pamela's Replat- Skyway, $700,000.

Sherry L. Worthen; Emilie Worthen Partis; Ellen G. Worthen; The George G. Worthen Family Trust to William Booker Worthen, Jr.; William Booker Worthen, Jr. Trust, Pt E/2 SE 1-1N-14W; Pt W/2 SW 6-1N-13W, $683,333.

Don Stalls; Jennifer Stalls to Kermit B. Channell, II; Cindy Moran, 432 Fairfax Drive, Little Rock. Ls5-6 B11, Midland Hills, $650,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc. to Leonard B. Davis; Marta I. Davis, 3801 Gordon Road, Little Rock. L1 B1, Bear Den Estates, $628,766.

Robert C. Pitcock; Madeline E. Pitcock to Mary Alexander Wyatt, 12 Normandy Road, Little Rock. Ls46-48, Normandy, $586,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Joshua A. McLaughlin; Mandy L. McLAughlin, 106 Eagle Ridge Drive, Maumelle. L3 B14, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVII, $580,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC to Shimsha Jain, 323 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock. L76 B1, Fletcher Valley, $535,168.

A & C Properties, LLC to Pinnacle Signs, LLC, 7610 Counts Massie Road, North Little Rock. Pt SW SE 3-2N-13W, $525,000.

Scott Matthew Roehrenbeck; Katherine L. Roehrenbeck to Mary Donaldson; The Johnny And Mary Donaldson Joint Revocable Trust, 14 Windrush Point, Little Rock. L77 B2, Woodlands Edge, $511,700.

Jacob Beaumont Pannell; Kathryn Ann Pannell to Arley Victor Marx, 24808 Saddle Ranch Lane, Roland. Pt S/2 NW 18-3N-14W, $499,900.

Nancy M. Wade; The James H. Wade Revocable Trust to Wheat Brothers Properties, LLC, 1008 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. L14 B5, Midland Hills, $495,000.

Jason P. Gillam; Linsey R. Gillam; Linsey R. Blount to Pierce Hunter; Lindsey Hunter, 13305 Saddle Hill Drive, Little Rock. L152R, Hillsborough Phase V-B, $490,000.

Judy Broughton; Robert Broughton And Judy Broughton Joint Vivos Trust to Ernest Evans; Terri Evans, 9800 Johnson Drive, Sherwood. L21, Millers Valley Phase I, $455,000.

Charles F. Desaussure; Cynthia Desaussure to Hollis Albert Brown; Marilyn Louise Brown, 8417 Garnet Cove, Sherwood. L29 B12, Stonehill Phase V, $440,100.

Jennifer M. Shelton to Vicki Lynn Mabry, 74 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L37 B3, Chenal Valley, $435,000.

Ted Thomas, Jr.; Todd L. Thomas; Emde Living Trust to Betty Sonnier, 1610 Galaxy Drive, Jacksonville. L34, Elbow Estates, $405,000.

Samuel Stewart Sher; Estate of Cynthia Lee Sher/Cynthia Lee Butler (dec'd) to Larry Boccarossa; Patti Boccarossa, L67, Carriage Creek Phase I, $400,000.

Justin A. Burch; Cameryn M. Burch to Kathryn Ann Pannell; Jacob Beaumont Pannell, 1 Lou Ellen Drive, Little Rock. L1, Club Terrace, $390,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Anna Baltz, 614 N. Taylor St., Little Rock. L16 B20, Lincoln Park, $389,900.

Ernest L. Evans; Terri L. Evans to Deterica Sharp; Deontae Sharp, 2100 Tapped Maple Drive, Sherwood. L100, Bent Tree Estates, $381,500.

Rainwater Properties, LLC to Rene Hernandez Santos, 9124 Ferndale Cutoff Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NE & Pt NE NW 17-2N-14W, $375,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to Terren Berry; Tauheeda Berry, 1905 Tapped Maple Drive, Sherwood. L64, Bent Tree Estates Phase 2, $370,000.

Sharon Boyd; Martha Sanders (dec'd) to Xpress Media Blasting, LLC, 213 N. James St., Jacksonville. Ls5-6, Grace Brown, $369,900.

Matthew Oliver Addison; Jordon Nicole Addison; Jordan Nicole Addison to Nhavana Vemula, 207 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L11 B1, Parkside At Wildwood, $365,000.

Raheem Parham; Brandis Parkham to BGRS, LLC, L776, St. Charles, $365,000.

James Warren Carpenter; Judy Brazil Carpenter; Warren And Judy Carpenter Living Trust to Don Stalls; Jennifer Stalls, 17 Pinnacle Point, Little Rock. L8, Shannon Hills East, $363,000.

Eric L. Jones; Sarah F. Girogi-Jones to Kyle D. Berry; Ana P. DelValle Penella, 178 Hibiscus Drive, Maumelle. L71, Waterside Replat, $359,000.

Joel Graddy Linn; Feather Nicole Linn; The Joel And Feather Linn Family Trust to Jose L. Pacheco; Martha E. Pacheco, L150, Waterside Replat, $354,000.

Tyler Merrill; Jessica Merrill to Susanne Fogger, 11583 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L44 B3, Walton Heights, $350,000.

Eric Thornton; Dietta Thornton to Maxine Shepard, 304 Country Club Pkwy., Maumelle. L1032, The Country Club of Arkansas, $334,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB to Emmanuel Okoli; Evelyn Okoli, 8 Norfork Cove, Maumelle. L24R, Riverland Heights Single Family Detached, $330,100.

Sullivan Investment Property, LLC to Juvin George; Keren George, 1423-1425 S. Bailey St.,, Jacksonville. L30, Bailey, $330,000.

Arthur D. Lovett; Rene T. Lovett to Brent Edward Harbaugh; Casaundra Nicole Harbaugh, 104 Del Rio Drive, Little Rock. L41, Plaza Heights, $325,500.

Chad M. Sievers; Rachel K. Sievers to Erik Svendsen; Natalie Svendsen, 406 Ivory Drive, Little Rock. L25, Shannon Hills, $318,000.,

Joshua Thomas Swan to Gina Lemerle, 1207 Mellon St., Little Rock. Ls6-7 B2, Success, $312,412.

Jerry G. McKissack; Jerry And Jewell McKissack Living Trust to Bill Eaton; Sharon Kaye Eaton, Pt NW SE 29-1S-12W, $311,850.

Valerie G. Belden to Laura Braxton Reed; Dominic James Dachille, 24 Woodland Drive, Jacksonville. L12, Woodland Heights, $310,000.

Stephanie Curton Kenley; David E. Kenley, Jr. to Jeannie F. Worlund, 110 Apple Blossom Loop, Maumelle. L64, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $300,000.

Sundra Akins; Rodney Akins to Vanessa Lynn Bostick, 2 Talmage Drive, Little Rock. L11, Talmage Forest, $300,000.

Patrick Vance Curton; Lisa Margaret Curton to Jesse W. McMahan; Jennifer R. McMahan, L29, Weatherwood- Crystal Hill Village, $293,500.

LaKesha Foote; Lucy Meyers to Joan V. Oakley Johnson; Robert Johnson, 11101 Cypress Xing, North Little Rock. L220, Cypress Crossing, $285,000.

Zandra J. Glover to Marius Mauthe; Jessica Blair Mauthe, 21 Shore Point Road, North Little Rock. L16 B49, Lakewood, $285,000.

Clint J. Simon, Jr.; Mackenzie C. Simon to Drew Hadley Ferguson; Emily Ferguson, 9241 Wilhite Lane, Sherwood. L7, Hearndon, $282,500.

Myron K. Harris to Virgilio Jasso Rodriguez, 5900 Hummingbird Lane, Jacksonville. L22, Northlake Phase 13-A, $280,000.

John W. Saugey; Charles Terry Saugey to CKM Holdings, LLC, 4321 Asher Ave., Little Rock. Ls8-12 & 15-19 B6, Remmel, $280,000.

Shapoor Karimi to Adam F. Craig; The Craig Living Trust, 33 McKee Circle, North Little Rock. L33 B6, Lakewood Northeast, $275,500.

Perry Reed; Karen Reed to Emmitt Henderson; Kaye Henderson, L6 B64, Lakewood, $275,000.

Maggie McKinney to Sarah R. Dixon; Brandon S. Rickett, 1709 S. Gaines St., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B216, Original City of Little Rock, $262,000.

Jackson Pardue; Emily Pardue to Robert Cameron Snyder; Ashley Nicole Snyder, 2101 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L194, Base Meadows Phase 2, $257,500.

Genesis Properties, LLC to Scott David Malmstrom, L8, White's No.2, $255,000.

Angela R. Wooley to Alan Kauffman; Rebecca Kauffman, 524 N. Bryan St., Little Rock. L1 B29, Success, $254,000.

The Clifton Family Limited Liability Limited Partnership to Jess A. Mellenthin; Julie A. Mellenthin, Pt S/2 Section 4-2N-13W (to Be Platted: L2, Rock Land), $250,000.

John Stanley Chapman; Montana L. Chapman to Emily Banda, 14008 Ridgewood Drive, Little Rock. L46, Sandpiper Section A, $250,000.

Michael Habel; Mark Habel to Chad Aaron Ausbrooks, 1221 Cornflower Lane, Sherwood. L14 B3, Queensbrook, $250,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Sade Francois, 9616 Eastwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L23, White Oak Crossing, $245,600.

Liberty Land Company, LLC to Kurt Kamphausen; Rachel Kamphausen, 25 Forest Glades Circle, North Little Rock. L52, Peaceful Valley, $245,000.

Charles Justin Wooley to Charles Eric Yarberry, II; Emily Rose Summers Yarberry, 718 Bryan St., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B21, Success, $242,000.

Edgar Sage Terral to Chandler Hamilton; Hannah Hamilton, 62 Ridgewell Road, Sherwood. L43 B4, Oakbrooke Phase III, $240,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jessica Lea Broyles, 10501 Darla Lane, North Little Rock. L68, White Oak Crossing, $236,180.

Pabani Brothers, LLC to James M. Burk; Bobbye H. Burk, 14 Hampshire Circle, Little Rock. Unit 117, Berkshire Park HPR, $233,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Shaneta Stevenson, 10600 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L73, White Oak Crossing, $232,650.

Wade W. Halstead, Jr. Living Trust; Karen Taylor to Kevin G. Tierney; Jennifer L. Tierney, L5, The Country Club of Arkansas, $230,000.

Lauren McElroy to Michael B. Frost; Deborah S. Frost, Ls3-4 B19, Success, $230,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Camillia Jane Lynch; Donald Joeseph Grant Lynch, 10504 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L70, White Oak Crossing, $227,625.

PMC Bank, NA to BJR Group, Inc., 12600 Hunters Field Road, Little Rock. L1, Hunters Cove, $222,600.

Lisa Ann Cobb; Rosemary Rogers Revocable Trust to Elizabeth S. Cole, L29, Victoria Place, $218,500.

David O. Roberts; Bobbi L. Roberts to Stephen Doak Foster; Stephen Doak Foster Revocable Trust, L109, Edgepark, $206,000.

Jessica Files to Tonya King, 9900 Satterfield Drive, Little Rock. L145, Treasure Hill Section 3, $197,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Jarod L. Smith, 8520 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. L21, Brookfield Section A, $194,900.

Tammy Pham-Portea; Tammy Pham-Portera; Michael A. Holder to Troy Geiggars, L13 B6, Lakewood, $193,000.

Wingfield J. Pennington; Clydine L. Pennington to Carley Blake; Heather M. Blakestovall, 23 Single Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L153, Arbor Oaks Phase III, $190,500.

Lazarus R. Young; Lazarus R. Young, Jr.; Virginia R. Young to Lusalle Granite & More Corp., 23290 Ark. 107, Jacksonville. Pt NW SE & NE SW 34-4N-11W, $190,000.

Regions Bank to Regions Bank, 222 Beckwood Drive, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $184,860.

Stuart B. Berryhill to Kogodoc Realty, LLC, L27, Kingwood Place, $182,500.

Melissa Rinehart; Jason Rinehart to Harison Lee Michael, 710 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood. L33, Autumnbrook, $180,000.

Ann L. Cother; Donald G. Cother (dec'd) to Nicholas Nolan; Grace Waddell, 2213 Middleton Drive, North Little Rock. L21 B31, Lakewood, $180,000.

Rock City Houses, LLC to Grace Nicole Roberto; Jonathon James Stewart, 332 East 169th Place Trust, 1423 W. 12th St., North Little Rock. Ls9-10 B8, Baring Cross, $179,900.

Spickes Properties, LLC to Alexandra Grace Otwell, 6704 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L9, Pinewood Hills, $176,000.

Patrick Mason Abeyta; Autumn Abeyta to Tran Huynh, 9908 Farris Ave., Sherwood. Pt NE SW 31-3N-11W (L2, Hale), $170,000.

Shelby Eddy to Thomas J. Ritchey, Jr., 14 Glenbrook Place, Sherwood. L7, North Hills Manor, $170,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC to Andre L. Cargill; Vhenensia Cargill, 8617 Crofton Circle, Little Rock. L116R, Merrivale No.2 Replat, $169,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association; Fannie Mae to Henretta Sunshine Pittman, 10524 Pat Lane, Mabelvale. L2, Branchwood, $169,000.

Dominique M. Stamps; Dominique Stamps McCastle to Maryette Johnson, L63, Pinedale Cove, $165,000.

Nathaniel Timothy Morgan; Bethany Lynn Morgan to Jeff Taylor Dalby, 714 Wildwood Ave., Sherwood. Ls20-22 B307, Park Hill NLR, $160,392.

Bruce R. Lindsey; Estate of Thomas Barton Mathis Webb (dec'd) to Abigail C. Brown, 12 Wickford Lane, Little Rock. Apt. 83, Berkshire Park HPR, $159,900.

Ramiro Valadez to Thurman Haney, Jr.; Ollie M. Haney, 315 Dryad Lane, Little Rock. L63, Clover Hill Place Section C, $159,800.

Nicolas Moore; Nocolas A. Moore; Laura Dillon; Laura E. Dillon to Randall P. Sheppard; Stevie Sheppard, 5927 Gribble Road, Jacksonville. Pt Section 34-4N-11W, $158,000.

Julia Slaughter; Charles A. Slaughter (dec'd) to Point Peter Land Company, LLC, L4 B23, Success, $157,000.