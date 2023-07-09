Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate transactions

Today at 1:58 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded June 12-16.

Bank OZK to Stone Bank, 12615 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock. Pt E/2 NE 5-1N-13W, $9,500,000.

Roberta Ann Capel; Michael E. Barrow Revocable Trust to American Builders & Contractors Supply Co, Inc., Ls7-12 B3, Washington Avenue, $2,000,000.

Washington Warehouse, LLC to American Builders & Contractors Supply Co, Inc., Ls1-6 B3, Washington Avenue, $2,000,000.

Palisades Way, LLC to Palisades Park II, LLC, Lot J, Palisades Estates- Cammack Village, $1,625,000.

Shamrock International, LLC to Landvana Holdings, LLC, 713 S. First St., Jacksonville. L1, Jacksonville Commercial; L1-A, Jacksonville Commercial Replat, $1,200,000.

CC Lava, LLC to SW Paint, Little Rock, LP Pt NW NW, 10-2N-13W, $1,091,650.

Bernard E. Kaiser, III to YYARLLL, LLC, 309/311 State St., Little Rock. Ls3-6 B133, Original City of Little Rock, $1,050,000.

Rogers River Holdings, LLC to Blue Collar Holdings, LLC, 2116 W. 38th St., North Little Rock. Ls9-12 B1, Shillcott's Commercial, $1,025,000.

Keith Magness; Derek Magness; Brandon Magness; Joy Graddy to City of Sherwood, Pt E/2 NE 3-2N-11W, $875,000.

Steven K. Nelson; Deborah S. Nelson; Nelson Family Revocable Trust to Shashidhar Manchegowda; Vathsala Javagal Krishnamurthy, 37 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L15 B136, Chenal Valley, $860,000.

Wade A. Semeliss; Jana L. Wolff; Semeliss And Wolff Famly Trust to Jason D. Williams; Laura A. Williams, 21406 Waterview Drive, Roland. L5 B2, Waterview Estates, $799,000.

Robert L. Green; Margaret A. Green to Jaafar Basma, 36 Maisons Drive, Little Rock. L9 B118, Chenal Valley, $795,000.

Judith H. McDaniel to Micah A. Bowling; MariAlison Bowling, 10 Farnham Loop, Little Rock. L9 B122, Chenal Valley, $704,000.

James A. Penney, Jr.; Barbara L. Penney; James A. Penney, Jr. & Barbara L. Penney Revocable Trust to Howard Roark Holdings, LLC, 2605 W. 58th St., North Little Rock. Ls1-10 B1, Pamela's Replat- Skyway, $700,000.

Sherry L. Worthen; Emilie Worthen Partis; Ellen G. Worthen; The George G. Worthen Family Trust to William Booker Worthen, Jr.; William Booker Worthen, Jr. Trust, Pt E/2 SE 1-1N-14W; Pt W/2 SW 6-1N-13W, $683,333.

Don Stalls; Jennifer Stalls to Kermit B. Channell, II; Cindy Moran, 432 Fairfax Drive, Little Rock. Ls5-6 B11, Midland Hills, $650,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc. to Leonard B. Davis; Marta I. Davis, 3801 Gordon Road, Little Rock. L1 B1, Bear Den Estates, $628,766.

Robert C. Pitcock; Madeline E. Pitcock to Mary Alexander Wyatt, 12 Normandy Road, Little Rock. Ls46-48, Normandy, $586,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Joshua A. McLaughlin; Mandy L. McLAughlin, 106 Eagle Ridge Drive, Maumelle. L3 B14, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVII, $580,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC to Shimsha Jain, 323 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock. L76 B1, Fletcher Valley, $535,168.

A & C Properties, LLC to Pinnacle Signs, LLC, 7610 Counts Massie Road, North Little Rock. Pt SW SE 3-2N-13W, $525,000.

Scott Matthew Roehrenbeck; Katherine L. Roehrenbeck to Mary Donaldson; The Johnny And Mary Donaldson Joint Revocable Trust, 14 Windrush Point, Little Rock. L77 B2, Woodlands Edge, $511,700.

Jacob Beaumont Pannell; Kathryn Ann Pannell to Arley Victor Marx, 24808 Saddle Ranch Lane, Roland. Pt S/2 NW 18-3N-14W, $499,900.

Nancy M. Wade; The James H. Wade Revocable Trust to Wheat Brothers Properties, LLC, 1008 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. L14 B5, Midland Hills, $495,000.

Jason P. Gillam; Linsey R. Gillam; Linsey R. Blount to Pierce Hunter; Lindsey Hunter, 13305 Saddle Hill Drive, Little Rock. L152R, Hillsborough Phase V-B, $490,000.

Judy Broughton; Robert Broughton And Judy Broughton Joint Vivos Trust to Ernest Evans; Terri Evans, 9800 Johnson Drive, Sherwood. L21, Millers Valley Phase I, $455,000.

Charles F. Desaussure; Cynthia Desaussure to Hollis Albert Brown; Marilyn Louise Brown, 8417 Garnet Cove, Sherwood. L29 B12, Stonehill Phase V, $440,100.

Jennifer M. Shelton to Vicki Lynn Mabry, 74 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L37 B3, Chenal Valley, $435,000.

Ted Thomas, Jr.; Todd L. Thomas; Emde Living Trust to Betty Sonnier, 1610 Galaxy Drive, Jacksonville. L34, Elbow Estates, $405,000.

Samuel Stewart Sher; Estate of Cynthia Lee Sher/Cynthia Lee Butler (dec'd) to Larry Boccarossa; Patti Boccarossa, L67, Carriage Creek Phase I, $400,000.

Justin A. Burch; Cameryn M. Burch to Kathryn Ann Pannell; Jacob Beaumont Pannell, 1 Lou Ellen Drive, Little Rock. L1, Club Terrace, $390,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Anna Baltz, 614 N. Taylor St., Little Rock. L16 B20, Lincoln Park, $389,900.

Ernest L. Evans; Terri L. Evans to Deterica Sharp; Deontae Sharp, 2100 Tapped Maple Drive, Sherwood. L100, Bent Tree Estates, $381,500.

Rainwater Properties, LLC to Rene Hernandez Santos, 9124 Ferndale Cutoff Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NE & Pt NE NW 17-2N-14W, $375,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to Terren Berry; Tauheeda Berry, 1905 Tapped Maple Drive, Sherwood. L64, Bent Tree Estates Phase 2, $370,000.

Sharon Boyd; Martha Sanders (dec'd) to Xpress Media Blasting, LLC, 213 N. James St., Jacksonville. Ls5-6, Grace Brown, $369,900.

Matthew Oliver Addison; Jordon Nicole Addison; Jordan Nicole Addison to Nhavana Vemula, 207 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L11 B1, Parkside At Wildwood, $365,000.

Raheem Parham; Brandis Parkham to BGRS, LLC, L776, St. Charles, $365,000.

James Warren Carpenter; Judy Brazil Carpenter; Warren And Judy Carpenter Living Trust to Don Stalls; Jennifer Stalls, 17 Pinnacle Point, Little Rock. L8, Shannon Hills East, $363,000.

Eric L. Jones; Sarah F. Girogi-Jones to Kyle D. Berry; Ana P. DelValle Penella, 178 Hibiscus Drive, Maumelle. L71, Waterside Replat, $359,000.

Joel Graddy Linn; Feather Nicole Linn; The Joel And Feather Linn Family Trust to Jose L. Pacheco; Martha E. Pacheco, L150, Waterside Replat, $354,000.

Tyler Merrill; Jessica Merrill to Susanne Fogger, 11583 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L44 B3, Walton Heights, $350,000.

Eric Thornton; Dietta Thornton to Maxine Shepard, 304 Country Club Pkwy., Maumelle. L1032, The Country Club of Arkansas, $334,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB to Emmanuel Okoli; Evelyn Okoli, 8 Norfork Cove, Maumelle. L24R, Riverland Heights Single Family Detached, $330,100.

Sullivan Investment Property, LLC to Juvin George; Keren George, 1423-1425 S. Bailey St.,, Jacksonville. L30, Bailey, $330,000.

Arthur D. Lovett; Rene T. Lovett to Brent Edward Harbaugh; Casaundra Nicole Harbaugh, 104 Del Rio Drive, Little Rock. L41, Plaza Heights, $325,500.

Chad M. Sievers; Rachel K. Sievers to Erik Svendsen; Natalie Svendsen, 406 Ivory Drive, Little Rock. L25, Shannon Hills, $318,000.,

Joshua Thomas Swan to Gina Lemerle, 1207 Mellon St., Little Rock. Ls6-7 B2, Success, $312,412.

Jerry G. McKissack; Jerry And Jewell McKissack Living Trust to Bill Eaton; Sharon Kaye Eaton, Pt NW SE 29-1S-12W, $311,850.

Valerie G. Belden to Laura Braxton Reed; Dominic James Dachille, 24 Woodland Drive, Jacksonville. L12, Woodland Heights, $310,000.

Stephanie Curton Kenley; David E. Kenley, Jr. to Jeannie F. Worlund, 110 Apple Blossom Loop, Maumelle. L64, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $300,000.

Sundra Akins; Rodney Akins to Vanessa Lynn Bostick, 2 Talmage Drive, Little Rock. L11, Talmage Forest, $300,000.

Patrick Vance Curton; Lisa Margaret Curton to Jesse W. McMahan; Jennifer R. McMahan, L29, Weatherwood- Crystal Hill Village, $293,500.

LaKesha Foote; Lucy Meyers to Joan V. Oakley Johnson; Robert Johnson, 11101 Cypress Xing, North Little Rock. L220, Cypress Crossing, $285,000.

Zandra J. Glover to Marius Mauthe; Jessica Blair Mauthe, 21 Shore Point Road, North Little Rock. L16 B49, Lakewood, $285,000.

Clint J. Simon, Jr.; Mackenzie C. Simon to Drew Hadley Ferguson; Emily Ferguson, 9241 Wilhite Lane, Sherwood. L7, Hearndon, $282,500.

Myron K. Harris to Virgilio Jasso Rodriguez, 5900 Hummingbird Lane, Jacksonville. L22, Northlake Phase 13-A, $280,000.

John W. Saugey; Charles Terry Saugey to CKM Holdings, LLC, 4321 Asher Ave., Little Rock. Ls8-12 & 15-19 B6, Remmel, $280,000.

Shapoor Karimi to Adam F. Craig; The Craig Living Trust, 33 McKee Circle, North Little Rock. L33 B6, Lakewood Northeast, $275,500.

Perry Reed; Karen Reed to Emmitt Henderson; Kaye Henderson, L6 B64, Lakewood, $275,000.

Maggie McKinney to Sarah R. Dixon; Brandon S. Rickett, 1709 S. Gaines St., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B216, Original City of Little Rock, $262,000.

Jackson Pardue; Emily Pardue to Robert Cameron Snyder; Ashley Nicole Snyder, 2101 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L194, Base Meadows Phase 2, $257,500.

Genesis Properties, LLC to Scott David Malmstrom, L8, White's No.2, $255,000.

Angela R. Wooley to Alan Kauffman; Rebecca Kauffman, 524 N. Bryan St., Little Rock. L1 B29, Success, $254,000.

The Clifton Family Limited Liability Limited Partnership to Jess A. Mellenthin; Julie A. Mellenthin, Pt S/2 Section 4-2N-13W (to Be Platted: L2, Rock Land), $250,000.

John Stanley Chapman; Montana L. Chapman to Emily Banda, 14008 Ridgewood Drive, Little Rock. L46, Sandpiper Section A, $250,000.

Michael Habel; Mark Habel to Chad Aaron Ausbrooks, 1221 Cornflower Lane, Sherwood. L14 B3, Queensbrook, $250,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Sade Francois, 9616 Eastwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L23, White Oak Crossing, $245,600.

Liberty Land Company, LLC to Kurt Kamphausen; Rachel Kamphausen, 25 Forest Glades Circle, North Little Rock. L52, Peaceful Valley, $245,000.

Charles Justin Wooley to Charles Eric Yarberry, II; Emily Rose Summers Yarberry, 718 Bryan St., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B21, Success, $242,000.

Edgar Sage Terral to Chandler Hamilton; Hannah Hamilton, 62 Ridgewell Road, Sherwood. L43 B4, Oakbrooke Phase III, $240,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jessica Lea Broyles, 10501 Darla Lane, North Little Rock. L68, White Oak Crossing, $236,180.

Pabani Brothers, LLC to James M. Burk; Bobbye H. Burk, 14 Hampshire Circle, Little Rock. Unit 117, Berkshire Park HPR, $233,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Shaneta Stevenson, 10600 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L73, White Oak Crossing, $232,650.

Wade W. Halstead, Jr. Living Trust; Karen Taylor to Kevin G. Tierney; Jennifer L. Tierney, L5, The Country Club of Arkansas, $230,000.

Lauren McElroy to Michael B. Frost; Deborah S. Frost, Ls3-4 B19, Success, $230,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Camillia Jane Lynch; Donald Joeseph Grant Lynch, 10504 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L70, White Oak Crossing, $227,625.

PMC Bank, NA to BJR Group, Inc., 12600 Hunters Field Road, Little Rock. L1, Hunters Cove, $222,600.

Lisa Ann Cobb; Rosemary Rogers Revocable Trust to Elizabeth S. Cole, L29, Victoria Place, $218,500.

David O. Roberts; Bobbi L. Roberts to Stephen Doak Foster; Stephen Doak Foster Revocable Trust, L109, Edgepark, $206,000.

Jessica Files to Tonya King, 9900 Satterfield Drive, Little Rock. L145, Treasure Hill Section 3, $197,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Jarod L. Smith, 8520 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. L21, Brookfield Section A, $194,900.

Tammy Pham-Portea; Tammy Pham-Portera; Michael A. Holder to Troy Geiggars, L13 B6, Lakewood, $193,000.

Wingfield J. Pennington; Clydine L. Pennington to Carley Blake; Heather M. Blakestovall, 23 Single Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L153, Arbor Oaks Phase III, $190,500.

Lazarus R. Young; Lazarus R. Young, Jr.; Virginia R. Young to Lusalle Granite & More Corp., 23290 Ark. 107, Jacksonville. Pt NW SE & NE SW 34-4N-11W, $190,000.

Regions Bank to Regions Bank, 222 Beckwood Drive, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $184,860.

Stuart B. Berryhill to Kogodoc Realty, LLC, L27, Kingwood Place, $182,500.

Melissa Rinehart; Jason Rinehart to Harison Lee Michael, 710 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood. L33, Autumnbrook, $180,000.

Ann L. Cother; Donald G. Cother (dec'd) to Nicholas Nolan; Grace Waddell, 2213 Middleton Drive, North Little Rock. L21 B31, Lakewood, $180,000.

Rock City Houses, LLC to Grace Nicole Roberto; Jonathon James Stewart, 332 East 169th Place Trust, 1423 W. 12th St., North Little Rock. Ls9-10 B8, Baring Cross, $179,900.

Spickes Properties, LLC to Alexandra Grace Otwell, 6704 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L9, Pinewood Hills, $176,000.

Patrick Mason Abeyta; Autumn Abeyta to Tran Huynh, 9908 Farris Ave., Sherwood. Pt NE SW 31-3N-11W (L2, Hale), $170,000.

Shelby Eddy to Thomas J. Ritchey, Jr., 14 Glenbrook Place, Sherwood. L7, North Hills Manor, $170,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC to Andre L. Cargill; Vhenensia Cargill, 8617 Crofton Circle, Little Rock. L116R, Merrivale No.2 Replat, $169,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association; Fannie Mae to Henretta Sunshine Pittman, 10524 Pat Lane, Mabelvale. L2, Branchwood, $169,000.

Dominique M. Stamps; Dominique Stamps McCastle to Maryette Johnson, L63, Pinedale Cove, $165,000.

Nathaniel Timothy Morgan; Bethany Lynn Morgan to Jeff Taylor Dalby, 714 Wildwood Ave., Sherwood. Ls20-22 B307, Park Hill NLR, $160,392.

Bruce R. Lindsey; Estate of Thomas Barton Mathis Webb (dec'd) to Abigail C. Brown, 12 Wickford Lane, Little Rock. Apt. 83, Berkshire Park HPR, $159,900.

Ramiro Valadez to Thurman Haney, Jr.; Ollie M. Haney, 315 Dryad Lane, Little Rock. L63, Clover Hill Place Section C, $159,800.

Nicolas Moore; Nocolas A. Moore; Laura Dillon; Laura E. Dillon to Randall P. Sheppard; Stevie Sheppard, 5927 Gribble Road, Jacksonville. Pt Section 34-4N-11W, $158,000.

Julia Slaughter; Charles A. Slaughter (dec'd) to Point Peter Land Company, LLC, L4 B23, Success, $157,000.

Print Headline: Real estate transactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT