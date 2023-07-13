Sections
Suspect sought in slaying south of Little Rock airport

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 6:54 p.m.
Police tape

Pulaski County deputies are searching for a man wanted in a homicide reported early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Brodrick Hardman, 44, is accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of the person who had yet to be identified as of Thursday night, according to the release from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Deputies located the body of the victim shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday near the 4000 block of East 37th Street in College Station, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said. The address is about 2 miles south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

Authorities had yet to release the victim’s cause of death as of Thursday night.

