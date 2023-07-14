Arkansas Supreme Court closing Office of Ethics Counsel





The Arkansas Supreme Court on Friday announced plans to close an office it established two years ago to provide attorneys with guidance and responses to ethical questions.

In a succinct order, justices said the high court's Office of Ethics Counsel, which is supported by annual law license fees paid by attorneys, would no longer be funded as of Aug. 1 because of budgetary constraints within the Bar of Arkansas.

"The office will be closed on that date, and the court will no longer employ an Ethics Counsel," the order states.

Justices expressed their appreciation to ethics counsel Stark Ligon in the order.

The office's archived files will be maintained by the clerk of the state Supreme Court as confidential. The files will be destroyed as provided by rules or other orders issued by the court, the order states.

The office's website will be deactivated when the office is closed, justices said.

The purpose of the office of ethics counsel is to provide to Arkansas licensed attorneys in good standing and pro hac vice admittees free information and informal guidance, advice and opinion in the areas of attorney ethical conduct and interpretation of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys at law and for review of proposed attorney advertising, marketing, and solicitation materials, according to the office's website.

The high court established the office in a split order in 2021. Chief Justice John Dan Kemp along with Justices Robin Wynne, Courtney Rae Hudson and Karen Baker supported the order. Justices Barbara Webb, Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood dissented.



