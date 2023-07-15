Trying to meet teen girl for sex results in eight-year prison sentence for Berryville man

BENTONVILLE -- A Berryville man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison after admitting he arranged to meet a teen girl to engage in sexual acts.

William Brock, 34, pleaded guilty to internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child.

Brock was arrested in October 2022 after a Siloam Springs police detective who was pretending to be a 14-year-old girl encountered Brock on a social media site, according to the affidavit.

Brock told the girl he would invite her to his home or pick her up, but he had a feeling Chris Hansen may be involved, according to the affidavit. Hansen was a reporter for NBC and hosted "To Catch a Predator," where he confronted people who traveled to meet in person with a child they had met online.

The undercover officer asked Brock about Hansen, according to court documents. Brock told her Hansen is the "To Catch a Predator" guy, and she's probably too young to remember the show.

Brock continued to communicate with the detective and told her he would pick her up if his car wasn't broken down, the affidavit states.

Brock sent sexually explicit messages and is also accused of sending two sexually explicit photographs of himself to the undercover officer, according to the affidavit. Brock sent his address to the officer in hopes of her coming to his home, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Brock to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He will be required to register as a sex offender.