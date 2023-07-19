Yellville legislator Fortner won’t seek reelection

Arkansas State Rep. Jack Fortner, R-Yellville, said Tuesday he's not seeking reelection next year.

Fortner, 76, has served in the state House of Representatives since November 2016. In 2016, he won a special election to replace former Rep. Kelley Linck, R-Flippin, who resigned at that time to become chief of staff of legislative and governmental affairs at the state Department of Human Services.

He represents House District 4, which includes portions of Marion and Baxter counties. He is chairman of the House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee.

Fortner said he's not running for reelection because he's not having fun serving in the Legislature.

"I am not mad at anybody," he said.

Fortner said at his age he wants to use his time in the best way that he can. He said it's been a privilege to serve in the Legislature, but "it's time for someone else" to serve in House District 4.

In the 2022 primary election, Fortner survived a challenge from Republican Bruce Emerson. In the general election, he was unopposed.

He previously served as a justice of the peace for Marion County. He also served as a member of the Marion County Regional Airport Board and the Planning Commission

Fortner is a retired businessman and veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War.

He is the fifth state representative in the 100-member House of Representatives to announce he doesn't plan to seek reelection next year. The four others include state Reps. Lanny Fite, R-Benton; Delia Haak, R-Centerton; Mark Berry, R-Ozark; and Milton Nicks, D-Marion.

In March, Fite said he wouldn't seek reelection to his House District 83 seat, which includes a portion of Saline County. Fite has served in the House since 2015.

In May, Berry said he wouldn't seek reelection to his House District 26 seat, which includes portions of Carroll, Madison and Franklin counties. Berry has served in the House since 2021.

In June, Haak announced that she won't seek reelection to her House District 17 seat, which includes part of Benton County. Haak has served in the House since 2021.

Earlier this month, Nicks said he wouldn't seek reelection next year to his House District 35 seat, which represents part of Grittenden and Cross counties. He has served in the House since 2015.

So far, none of the 18 state senators who are up for reelection next year have announced they won' t seek reelection next year.

The filing period for candidates for federal and state offices in Arkansas will be at the State Capitol from noon Nov. 6 through noon Nov. 14. The primary election will be March 5, 2024, with the runoff election April 2, 2024 and the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

The state House of Representatives is composed of 82 Republicans and 18 Democrats. The state Senate is comprised of 29 Republicans and six Democrats.