Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County

Landin Brungardt, 19, of 3301 S.W. Victoria Place in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Brungardt was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Toney Jones, 29, of 509 S.W. Miami Loop in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Jones was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

James Byford, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Byford was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Lamont Sims, 48, of 14828 Mountain View Road in Elkins, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Sims was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.