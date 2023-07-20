Harry Stone, owner of a disposal company, declined to comment after human waste leaking from a tractor-trailer caused mayhem on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport, Conn., with 10 vehicles in accidents as they spun out of control, including a crash involving two police cruisers.

Bob Young, an Ohio legislator, was indicted on domestic violence and assault charges and is subject to several protection orders, but he said he'll ignore calls to resign even though "life has been very stressful lately."

Matt Fariss, a Virginia lawmaker facing several charges in a hit-and-run accident that injured a woman, saw his legal proceedings postponed when the specially appointed judge mysteriously failed to show up.

Douglas Williams of the FBI's New Orleans office said "no one has the right to torture any creature on this earth" as a Baton Rouge man faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years for his part in a dogfighting operation in the town of Independence.

Grace Kuhn of the American Wild Horse Campaign cited burros' "astonishing resilience and strong sense of preservation," adding, "they've helped build this country and deserve to be treated with respect," as officials investigate the killing of five animals in Death Valley National Park, where 20-mule teams once pulled wagons of borax.

Chester Randall Dunican, 69, was sentenced to 78 months in prison for his role in an investment scheme that led to the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in Michigan losing $1 million.

Davin Daniel Meyer, 18, of suburban Denver, accused of planning to fight for the Islamic State group, was arrested as he boarded a flight to Turkey after someone tipped off authorities that he'd been radicalized online and "wanted to die in his early 20s for Allah."

Adam Carmon is suing New Haven, Conn., and six former police officers now that he's been exonerated after serving 28 years of an 85-year sentence for a shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother, and he said, "Right now, I'm just working, trying to piece the pieces of my life back together."

Jessica Nesbitt of Chicago was sentenced to two years of probation including nine months of home confinement after taking in $1 million over seven years by charging $300 to $1,000 per hour in a multistate prostitution business, Kink Extraordinaire.