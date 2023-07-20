Inmate found dead in East Arkansas Regional Unit cell

The Arkansas State Police and state Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate, officials announced Thursday.

The body of Stephen Keirsey, 53, was found Thursday morning in a single-person cell at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County.

Keirsey has been serving a life sentence out of White County for first-degree murder. He was arrested in October 2010 in the killing of 26-year-old Kaitlyn Moudy, who had been found shot to death near Romance, located about 50 miles north of Little Rock.

Keirsey was sentenced in September 2011.

The Corrections Department's investigation into Keirsey's death is an internal probe.