100 years ago

July 22, 1923

Twenty-four men were arrested and eight stills destroyed during the past 36 hours by revenue officers in various parts of the state, according to Thad W. Rowden, director of the federal prohibition office. Several thousand gallons of mash were destroyed and much whisky taken. A banker from Big Lake was arrested yesterday in a raid on Devil's Drag Island. The still at Devil's Drag Island, two and a half miles out in the lake, was said to have been one of the most difficult to capture that officers ever have taken.

50 years ago

July 22, 1973

BRINKLEY -- Joe Billy Peebles, 42, of Augusta was shot and killed early Saturday at a residence near Lee's Cafe at Fargo (Monroe County). Monroe County Sheriff Larry Morris said Peebles, who operated the cafe, was shot with a .32-caliber pistol. Morris said a man had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. No charges had been filed Saturday, and Morris said the shooting was still under investigation.

25 years ago

July, 1998

Little Rock city officials have begun researching an ordinance that would require private clubs to stop selling alcoholic beverages at 2 a.m., the deadline recently imposed in North Little Rock, Little Rock City Manager Cy Carney told city directors Tuesday. North Little Rock's City Council passed an ordinance June 8 prohibiting sale, service and consumption of alcoholic beverages in private clubs between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Fourteen private clubs in Little Rock are operating with old permits allowing them to serve alcohol until 5 a.m. New private club permits from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board require a 2 a.m. closing.

10 years ago

July 22, 2013

A favorite spot in North Little Rock for bridal and engagement photos, tour group visits or just a leisurely stroll, the Old Mill at T.R. Pugh Memorial Park and its surrounding grounds need constant attention to maintain and enhance the city park's aesthetics. A recent $6,000 donation by three grandsons of the park's namesake awarded to the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department is earmarked to help maintain the park grounds, with future donations possible, city officials said. The replica of an 1880s water-powered grist mill at Fairway Avenue and Lakeshore Drive was conceived by real estate developer Justin Matthews and completed in 1933. ... Matthews christened his creation in honor of his friend and business partner, Thomas R. Pugh of Portland, in Ashley County, for whom the surrounding park is named. ... George, Gus and Tom Pugh, grandsons of T.R. Pugh, worked with city's Parks and Recreation Department's Jeff Caplinger to offer a donation in their grandfather's memory for the sole purpose of maintaining the park's grounds. The donation was presented July 13 to Mayor Joe Smith outside the Old Mill, said Caplinger, project coordinator for the department.