Sanders named 1st-team All-SEC





NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- University of Arkansas tailback Raheim Sanders earned first-team preseason All-SEC honors Friday, while quarterback KJ Jefferson, offensive lineman Brady Latham and cornerback Dwight McGlothern picked up second-team recognition.

The Razorbacks were picked to finish fifth in the SEC West in balloting conducted at SEC media days with 291 media respondents.

Two-time defending College Football Playoff national champion Georgia was the overwhelming choice to win the SEC championship and the Eastern Division, while Alabama narrowly edged out LSU as the media pick to win the SEC West.

The media has correctly predicted the SEC champion nine times in 31 years of voting since 1992. Ten teams received votes to win the SEC championship, including two for Arkansas.

Georgia and Alabama led with 16 players selected to the three all-conference teams.

LSU had 10 selections, including first-team quarterback Jayden Daniels, who edged out Jefferson for the top marquee spot on the team.

Sanders joined Ole Miss sophomore Quinshon Judkins as the first-team running backs. Judkins led the SEC with 1,567 rushing yards with Sanders second at 1,443 yards. Sanders led the SEC with 1,714 all-purpose yards, while Judkins was second with 1,697 yards.

Sanders is the first Arkansas running back to earn first-team preseason All-SEC honors since Knile Davis in 2012.

Jefferson ranked second behind Tennessee's Hendon Hooker with 298.9 total yards per game last season, while Daniels was seventh with 271.3. Jefferson is the first Arkansas quarterback to earn preseason All-SEC recognition since Tyler Wilson in 2012.

Latham, a third-team All-SEC pick by Pro Football Focus last season, has a team-high 36 consecutive starts dating to 2020. He led the Razorbacks with 983 offensive snaps in 2022, allowing just two sacks and committing two penalties.

McGlothern, a second-team All-SEC choice by league coaches last season, is the leading returner in the SEC with four interceptions. A first-year transfer from LSU last season, McGlothern ranked second in that category behind Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes, who had six interceptions.

Georgia received 265 points to win the East with 265 first-place votes. The Bulldogs were followed by Tennessee (14 first-place votes), South Carolina (3), Kentucky (1), Florida, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Alabama (165) out-pointed LSU (117) by 61 points in the balloting for the SEC West champ, followed by Texas A&M (1), Ole Miss, Arkansas (3), Auburn (4) and Mississippi State (1).

Georgia nabbed 181 votes to win the conference, followed by Alabama (62), LSU (31), Tennessee (5), Vanderbilt (5), Arkansas (2), Auburn (2), Texas A&M (1), Mississippi State (1) and South Carolina (1).

Arkansas, which is coming off a 7-6 season and a fifth-place finish in the SEC West, opens the season on Sept. 2 against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Razorbacks open conference play at LSU on Sept. 23

All-SEC teams





OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL JC Latham, Alabama

OL Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL Will Campbell, LSU

C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

SECOND TEAM

QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE Mason Taylor, LSU

OL Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL Javon Foster, Missouri

OL Xavier Truss, Georgia

C Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

THIRD TEAM

*QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL Emery Jones, LSU

OL Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL Maason Smith, LSU

DL Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB Javon Bullard, Georgia

SECOND TEAM

DL Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

THIRD TEAM

DL Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL Tim Smith, Alabama

DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB Major Burns, LSU

DB D.J. James, Auburn

DB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

SPECIALISTS

FIRST TEAM

P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK Will Reichard, Alabama

LS Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KS Brian Battie, Auburn

RS Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS Slade Roy, LSU

KS Barion Brown, Kentucky

RS Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

THIRD TEAM

P Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS William Mote, Georgia

KS Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

*Indicates a tie





SEC championship picks

As voted by media members attending SEC media days:

TEAM VOTES

Georgia..............................................181

Alabama..............................................62

LSU......................................................31

Tennessee..............................................5

Vanderbilt..............................................5

Arkansas..................................2

Auburn..................................................2

Mississippi State...................................1

South Carolina......................................1

SEC divisions poll

First-place votes in parentheses, total points awarded on 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

SEC WEST

PL. TEAM (1ST) POINTS

1. Alabama (165)...........................1,899

2. LSU (117)..................................1,838

3. Texas A&M (1)...........................1,144

4. Ole Miss.....................................1,128

5. Arkansas (3)........................958

6. Auburn (4)....................................685

7. Mississippi State (1).....................496

















Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (right) was a second-team All-SEC preseason selection this week at the SEC football media days in Nashville, Tenn. Jefferson is the first Razorbacks quarterback to earn preseason All-SEC recognition since Tyler Wilson in 2012. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





