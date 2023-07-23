Campbell earns first win as Mariners hold off Jays

SEATTLE -- Isaiah Campbell's return to the Seattle Mariners was a memorable one.

Just three days after being optioned by the Mariners to the Class AA Arkansas Travelers, the former Arkansas Razorback was recalled Saturday and earned his first major league victory as Seattle held off the Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 in front of 44,921 fans at T-Mobile Park.

Campbell, who came on in relief of Matt Brash with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, gave up a run-scoring single to Alejandro Kirk, but got out of a bases-loaded jam by forcing George Springer to ground out to end the inning.

It was the fourth appearance as a Mariner for Campbell (1-0), who made his major-league debut July 7 at Houston. Campbell was drafted in the second round by Seattle in the 2019 MLB Draft after four seasons with the Razorbacks.

Trailing 7-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Mariners scored five runs, including two-run doubles by J.P. Crawford and Teoscar Hernández, to take a 9-7 lead.

Toronto made it interesting in the ninth with three hits off Justin Topa, including Cavan Biggio's RBI single to pull within 9-8. Topa got Kevin Kiermaier to fly out and Springer to ground out with the tying run at third base to end it and earn his second save.

"Anytime we can sneak out a win like that against anyone it's huge -- especially with a good team like they are," Crawford said. "It's a good sign for our team these last two days playing really, really good ball."

The teams combined for seven home runs, including each side enjoying a three-homer inning. Seattle led 3-0, watched Toronto rally for leads of 5-3 and 7-4, before the Mariners finally took control with their big seventh inning.

Nine of the past 11 meetings between the teams have been decided by one run or in extra innings.

ORIOLES 6, RAYS 5 Ryan O'Hearn had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning and AL East-leading Baltimore rebounded after blowing a five-run lead to beat Tampa Bay for the second time in three days. The Orioles, who have won 11 of 14, took a one-game lead over the second-place Rays.

YANKEES 5, ROYALS 2 DJ LeMahieu hit the go-ahead home run in the 7th inning, Gerrit Cole struck out 10 and the New York Yankees defeated Kansas City. Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs and Anthony Volpe doubled and stole a base for the Yankees.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2 TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Jake Fraley hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning and Cincinnati beat Arizona for its fourth consecutive victory. Reds rookie left-hander Brandon Williamson (2-2) had another strong outing, allowing one run and three hits. Corbin Carroll hit his 20th home run in the ninth off Alexis Diaz, who finished for his 29th save.

CUBS 8, CARDINALS 6 Cody Bellinger drove in four runs and Nico Hoerner had three of Chicago's 15 hits, helping the Cubs beat St. Louis. Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman homered for St. Louis, which has dropped two in a row after a six-game win streak.

ROCKIES 4, MARLINS 3 Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth to rally Colorado past Miami.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 16, RANGERS 3 Freddie Freeman homered twice and Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez also went deep as the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers routed Texas. The Dodgers matched their season highs with 18 hits and five home runs.

METS 5, RED SOX 4 Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach each hit a two-run home run before the rains came Friday, and the New York Mets held off Boston when their game resumed on Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader. Friday night's game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets leading 4-3.