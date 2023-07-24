2 programs at school garner honors

The U.S. Department of Labor has recognized the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College for a pair of programs that put students on the "High Road to the Middle Class."

The Labor Department's "High Road to the Middle Class" map highlights training programs that advance workforce development, and the college was recognized for its registered apprenticeship programs in Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, as well as Machining/Computerized Numerical Control, according to Tim Jones, the college's director of public relations and marketing. The map is a tool that can be utilized by both employers and potential apprentices.

When a person does a search at https://tinyurl.com/epuehknh, he can click on a location to learn about the program as well as a link to a Google page with additional information.

"Our apprenticeship programs are receiving great feedback from industry partners and apprentices, [and] we are excited to continue to expand additional" Labor Department approved registered programs -- such as Collision Repair -- in the near future, Angela Kremers, dean of Technical and Professional Studies, wrote in a news release. "And while the map rightly emphasizes two very important programs at the college, we have a long history of facilitating direct entry into the workforce in many other disciplines, such as aviation, automotive technologies, truck driving and diesel technology, welding, and many more."

"There's a high demand for CDL drivers," and Pulaski Tech added a fourth truck -- and acreage -- this summer to supplement truck driving programs, according to Chancellor Summer DeProw. The college's aviation maintenance program is another "hidden gem."

Pulaski Tech is the largest two-year institution in the University of Arkansas System, and due in part to its location in North Little Rock, it can "fill a critical need for the city, state and region by enhancing workforce initiatives through education," UA System President Donald Bobbitt said in Pulaski Tech's news release. "This recognition from the federal government is a testament to the institution's commitment to its students and its important mission, as it signifies that it is doing so at the very highest levels. I congratulate the faculty and staff for this important achievement."

The Labor Department's commendation spotlights Pulaski Tech's "efforts to create, foster and leverage partnerships with employers and labor organizations to deliver extremely relevant and industry-driven training programs that meet the needs of its region," Chris Thomason, UA System vice president for Planning and Development, wrote in the release. "This is the mission of all of the UA System two-year institutions, and I'm proud that the meaningful work being done and the opportunities we're able to provide for Arkansans is being recognized at the federal level."