Little Rock police: Second man arrested in connection with December homicide

Another man was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old in December, Little Rock police said Monday on Twitter.

Carlo Spencer, 20, was arrested on Monday and charged with capital murder, the tweet said.

Spencer is accused of being involved in a fatal shooting that took place near the intersection of West Markham Street and Chenal Parkway on Dec. 6, 2022.

“Officers responded to shots fired in the 11500 block of West Markham Street. When officers arrived, they discovered several spent casings. A short time later, officers were alerted of a shooting victim near the intersection of Markham Street and Chenal Parkway,” a December news release from the Little Rock Police Department said.

The shooting killed Ja’Markeise Gage, 18, of Little Rock, another release said.

Kadren Frierson, 22, of Little Rock was also arrested in relation to this homicide, on Friday, police said in an earlier tweet.

Both Spencer and Frierson were shown in an online Pulaski County inmate roster to have no bond as of just after 2 p.m. Monday.