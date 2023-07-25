Hogs in the family for ’25 recruit

Highly regarded class of 2025 defensive end Alex Shieldnight will make his first visit to the University of Arkansas as a prospect, but he's no stranger to the Hogs with his mother being a former Razorback.

"I just know Arkansas is a great program," Shieldnight said. "Since I started playing football it's always a school I wanted to visit and maybe go to. My mom played basketball, girl's basketball at Arkansas from '91 to '95, so that's a big reason why Arkansas is close in the bloodline."

Shieldnight, 6-3, 230 pounds, of Wagoner, Oklahoma, has nine scholarship offers, including from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Kansas and others.

His mother Stephanie Shieldnight averaged 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds during her career and led the Razorbacks in scoring and rebounding as a senior with 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while leading them to a 23-7 record and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas is expected to host Shieldnight and other top targets for the Hogwild Hangout on Saturday.

"We would go to some games when I was real little but since I started playing football, I've not been on a trip up there," said Shieldnight, whose mother's maiden name is Bloomer. "July 29th will be my first time going up there."

His mother inked with Arkansas from Vain, Oklahoma. She's informed him about playing at the major college level.

"She tells me it's a job, it's an everyday job no doubt, but she really enjoyed it," he said of his mother's time in Fayetteville. "They flew to Hawaii to play, so the experiences were great."

Shieldnight, who recorded 83 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 2 forced fumbles as a sophomore, is rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 30 edge rusher in the nation for the 2025 class by On3.com. He recently recorded a 295-pound bench press, 455 squat and ran 4.73 seconds in the 40 yard dash. Strong in his faith, Shieldnight admires Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams expressing his faith on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"He's a really good guy," Shieldnight said. "I see his tweets. He's a Godly man. I just know he's a true guy and a good guy and he's obviously going to coach his guys hard. That's every coach."

Having a coach who practices his faith is important to Shieldnight.

"That's huge to me, playing for something that's bigger than yourself, doing something that's bigger than yourself," Shieldnight said. "I know that's how he feels and he gives off a great vibe."

Shieldnight has a 4.1 grade point average and is considering a major in the business field.

"It would be something in the business field for sure," he said. "Obviously, I haven't given it much thought. I'm laser focused on getting to college and getting to the next level and hopefully one day getting drafted."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com