State sports brief

BASEBALL

Arkansas State names Traywick pitching coach

Arkansas State baseball Coach Tommy Raffo announced Monday the team has hired Arkansas native Peyton Traywick to be the program's pitching coach.

Traywick, who is from Jacksonville and is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, spent the 2023 season as the pitching coach at the College of Central Florida. There, he helped the Patriots win an NJCAA national title and helped send multiple players to some of the nation's top Division I programs.

Traywick was associate head coach at Paul D. Camp Community College in Franklin, Va., serving as the program's pitching coach and recruiting coordinator from 2021-2022.

Before that, he served as a minor league affiliate player development assistant with the Tampa Bay Rays from December 2019 to May 2020. He handled pro scouting assignments during spring training, assisted in amateur draft preparation as well as video projects, among other duties.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services