Man nabbed in internet sting in Siloam Springs sentenced to 18 years in prison

BENTONVILLE -- An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to internet stalking of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Trenton Parker, 26, of Colcord, Okla., pleaded guilty Tuesday before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

He was arrested Aug. 4, 2022. A Siloam Springs police officer pretended to be a 14-year-old boy online and encountered Parker, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The two exchanged messages on a social media site, according to the affidavit.

The undercover officer informed Parker he was 14. Parker exchanged sexually graphic messages with the officer and sent a sexually explicit photograph and video to the officer, according to the affidavit.

Parker made plans to pick up the teen Aug. 4 and take him somewhere to have sex, according to the affidavit. Parker was arrested when he arrived at the location in Siloam Springs, the affidavit states.

Police found methamphetamine in Parker's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Parker told police he met the person he believed to be a teenager on a "hookup website," the affidavit states.

Parker was sentenced to 18 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He'll be required to register as a sex offender and comply with any recommendations.

Karren prohibited Parker from being on any social media sites and ordered him not to have any unsupervised contact with minors.