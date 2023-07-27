Church awarded grant for repairs

Canvas Community United Methodist Church in Little Rock has been awarded a $120,000 subgrant from the Pulaski County Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund for the abatement of mold found on the property.

The church is looking to remodel in the near future, but as the buildings were assessed by the administration -- mold, water intrusion and other needed repairs were found, said Larry Winters, a trustee at Canvas.

"Our main challenge is funding," Winters said. "We're so grateful that they're able to help us find this funding with this part and we don't have to stop our other plans. We can go ahead and get this work done and move ahead."

Quinn Potter, Brownfields administrator, worked with the Environmental Protection Agency and Canvas to acquire the grant funding.

"We help make sure that the work is going to be done appropriately and meet the standards to clean up the hazardous materials," she said.

Snyder Environmental, a mold abatement contractor has been selected to start the remedial process.

The project will seal brick to prevent water intrusion, remove existing mold, repair molded and rotted roof structures and repair the leaking roof.

Water sealing will cost $11,872 and be done by Roberts-McNutt Waterproofing. Roof repair will cost $87,539.68 and be done by Renaissance Construction and Renovation, LLC.

After the restoration projects are done, the church plans to redevelop the building at 1107 W. 7th St. to expand its houseless services center.

Partnerships with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, ARcare and Little Rock Community Mental Health allow Canvas to provide the houseless with HIV/STD screenings, OBGYN care, mental health care, podiatry care and general medical care.

These services will be expanded to include additional mental health and telehealth services as well as two exam rooms, bathrooms, showers, a kitchen and pantry space.

The Brownfields Program is accepting public comments through Aug. 4 on the subgrant award.